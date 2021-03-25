The director of Deathloop says the Xbox Game Pass will keep Arkane creative.





Microsoft was a big surprise last year that Disney dropped almost twice as much money it paid to Bethesda’s parent ZeniMax for the Star Wars franchise, but the deal was closed and Team Green was on the Xbox Series X | A system that has a chunky new collection of studios working on S games. One of the studios we acquired includes Arkane, but the next game is an exclusive Deathloop for PS5. But beyond that game? Arkanes looks forward to the future, one of Microsoft’s prime time studios.

I think it was pretty surprising that Dingga Bakaba, the game director of Deathloop, told the press start.

It was unexpected to some extent [but] After being surprised, it makes a lot of sense. We are very creative and ambitious and are serious about playing original games with lots of personality and style. Being part of the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem can take up space for that service, so things are a little different. We will continue to create the types of games we create and create them well.

Arkane has game highlight reels available on Xbox. This includes excellent Prey and both Dishonored games. Thanks to its inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass, fans are paying more attention to these games, and even beginners in the series have had the opportunity to experience them. It was very encouraging, as many people say they need to play these games and there is no reason not to do so, Bakaba said.

It’s a service that allows us to stay creative, have an audience, and build that relationship over time, and it’s really exciting.

Microsoft will continue to respect the agreement between Bethesda and Sony when Deathloop was released on PS5 (and PC!) On May 21, but what about the future? If you want to immerse yourself in the new Bethesda offerings, you’ll need an Xbox console. For me, this is a sign that I was finally trying to get Rogue Warrior 2.

Last updated: March 25, 2021

