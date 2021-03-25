Stable Android 11 update reaches OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro handset





Android 11 has only recently appeared on the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, and the same has happened with the OnePlus 7 series. In fact, the change logs are exactly the same as expected for the OnePlus 7T series. These devices share many specifications and have similar software builds.

Users of the OnePlus 7 series have been waiting for this to happen for quite some time. Please note that the update weighs about 2.6GB. Make sure you are connected to your WiFi network before proceeding.

The change log for this update is very long, but it’s not surprising as it’s a major update. In addition to Android 11, OnePlus is pushing Oxygen OS 11 with all the included features.

Android 11 brings a new visual design to the OnePlus 7 series, along with many new features

This update brings a new visual design to the OnePlus 7 series, but it’s not a major overhaul. The stability of some third-party apps has improved, and the February 2021 Android security patch was also published.

OnePlus also updated the GMS package in January 2021. Various other parts of the software have been boosted by this update. But let’s talk about the camera first.

The company has updated the OnePlus 7 series camera UI and optimized several feature paths to provide more convenient operation. A HEVC codec has been added to reduce the video storage size.

A dark mode shortcut key has been added to the quick settings. You can also set the automatic dark mode if you want. You can change the light mode now. It can also be created based on sunrise / sunset.

Game space has been greatly improved

The game space has improved considerably. You can now choose from three notification methods. There is also a quick reply feature in a small window on Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram. In addition, the company has added a mistouch prevention feature to the game space.

The OnePlus Shelf has a new interface design with this update for a more sophisticated look. A weather widget has also been added to the OnePlus shelf.

OnePlus Gallery now supports the story feature, as you can save your photos and videos to storage and automatically create weekly videos. The company has also optimized the gallery loading screen and accelerated image previews.

All of these features have been added to the regular Android 11 features published by Google in an update. Please note that some of these are Pixel-specific features, so you will only get features for general use.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos