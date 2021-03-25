Sigma fpl review





Sigma ffpL preview-first impression

Jeremy GrayPreview Posted: March 25, 2021

Sigma has announced the Sigma fPL full frame mirrorless camera. The fp L is the world’s smallest and lightest 61-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera. fp L has the same form factor as Sigma fp and looks the same. However, the inside is different. The fp L incorporates a new high-resolution image sensor, an improved hybrid autofocus system, and additional photo and video capabilities.

Sigma fpL Main features Compact full-frame mirrorless camera Uses the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera L-mount Scalable design Weather seal Camera body Compatible with EVF-11 electronic viewfinder 61-megapixel rear lighting Bayer image sensor Extendable to native ISO range 100-25,600, 6-102,400 Hybrid autofocus system with contrast detection and on-sensor phase detection AF Face / eye detection Autofocus 4K UHD video (up to 30p) Full HD video (up to 120p) 3 Supports RAW video format Easy-to-use features such as timecode, waveform display, zebra pattern including videographer 240 shots battery life USB charging during shooting Electronic shutter only Sigma fp L Body and design: Like fp, fp L is very Compact and lightweight

Like the fp, the Sigma fp L is a small, lightweight full-frame camera. fp L has the same dimensions as its siblings. Width 4.4 “(112.6mm), height 2.8” (69.9mm), depth 1.8 “(45.3mm). With the battery and SD card inserted, the fp L weighs 15.1 ounces (427g), which is 5g heavier. From fp.

The fpL is weather resistant at 42 points. Despite its rugged weather resistance, the camera promises a strong thermal design. The camera includes a dedicated heatsink between the image sensor and the 3.15 inch rear touchscreen display. Looking at the back of the fpL, the display occupies most of the aluminum alloy panel on the back of the camera. At the bottom of the screen are playback, playback, display mode, tone, color, mode. On the right side of the display are the AEL, quick select, menu buttons, as well as a rotating control dial.

The L mount occupies most of the space in front of the camera. The top deck includes a power switch, cine / still mode switch, dedicated record button, shutter release and control dial. Like fp, fPL includes a user interface dedicated to still images and video.

The rectangular fPL is designed for significant extensibility. This camera is compatible with many optional accessories, including a new EVF-11 attachment, including a mountable hot shoe unit that allows flash use, an LCD viewfinder, a base plate, and a handgrip.

The EVF-11, which also supports fp, is a new high-resolution OLED EVF. The EVF-11 features a 3.5-inch display with 3.68M dots and a 0.83x magnification. In the new electronic viewfinder, Sigma said: A user interface designed to ensure convenience and comfort during use. The EVF-11 can be tilted 90 degrees upwards. The EVF-11 also includes a USB Type-C port, so users can use the EVF-11 to record to SSDs.

Sigma fp L shooting function: 61 megapixel BSI CMOS image sensor, hybrid autofocus, etc.

One of the main differences between Sigmafp and the new fPL is the image sensor. fp L uses a 61-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS image sensor from the 24.6-megapixel sensor at fp. Like fp, the fp L sensor is a Bayer pattern. This means that fans who want a full-frame Foveon image sensor will have to wait longer. According to Sigma, the 61MP sensor incorporates an optical low-pass filter that helps reduce mower and aliasing artifacts.

The sensor’s native ISO range is 100 to 25,600 and can be extended to ISO 6 to 102,400. This is the same native and extensible ISO range as fp, despite the large difference in megapixel count between the two cameras.

A dedicated “color” button on the back of the fp L gives users access to a total of 15 color modes, including a new pair of powder blue and double tones. Here is a complete list of color modes: Standard, Vivid, Neutral, Portrait, Landscape, Cinema, Teal and Orange, Sunset Red, Forest Green, FOV Classic Blue, FOV Classic Yellow, Monochrome, Powder Blue, Double Tone.[トーン]You can also use the buttons to fine-tune the tone curve of your camera.

fp L includes a number of special features for both still images and video. This camera includes in-camera RAW processing, the ability to retrieve still images from video files, Cinemagraph functionality, HDR of still images and videos, and more.

The Sigma fp L’s 61-megapixel image sensor allows much more trimming than the fp’s 24.6-megapixel sensor. With the fp L touch screen, you can pinch / magnify and control the digital zoom just as you would magnify a photo on your smartphone. fp L allows up to 5x digital zoom and turns the attached prime lens into a zoom lens.

The new image sensor comes with a new autofocus system. fp L uses a hybrid autofocus system instead of the contrast detection AF at fp. fp L has a phase detection autofocus point on the sensor. This is expected to improve overall autofocus performance. The user can control the autofocus system over 49 AF points, as with fp. Like fp, the fPL AF system is rated to work up to -5EV. fp L includes face / eye detection, tracking autofocus, AF + MF, MF assist, and magnified AF.

Like fp, fPL contains only electronic shutters. This allows the camera to maintain its compact form, which means that the camera is always shooting quietly. The shutter speed range is 30 to 1/8000 seconds, and there is also a bulb mode. Due to the electronic shutter, the maximum flash sync is 1/30 second at fp, which is not impressive, but it gets worse at 1/15 second fPL.

As the resolution increases, so does the burst performance. fp L can record up to 10 frames per second. This is reduced from 18 frames at fp. fp L has a maximum speed of 10 fps and can record the same 12 14-bit DNG frames as fp.

Available measurement modes include evaluation, spot, and central weighted average. The measurement range remains -5EV to 18EV. When shooting still images, +/- 5EV exposure compensation is possible. When shooting video, the range is slightly reduced to +/- 3EV. In addition to the in-camera HDR feature, 3-frame and 5-frame exposure bracket options are available.

fp L has a new save / load settings feature. You can also save your custom camera settings, which is not uncommon, but fp L allows you to save your settings as a QR code, making it quick and easy to load various settings. You can also exchange QR codes with other fp L users to allow photographers and videographers to try each other’s settings.

Both Sigmafp and fPL can be easily converted into webcams. You can use fPL as your PC webcam using only a USB-C cable. fp L supports USB charging while using the camera. When connecting the camera, you can change settings such as exposure compensation, shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and color mode. Hybrid AF also promises excellent tracking performance.

Video: The Sigma fp L is a highly expandable cinema camera.

Like fp, fPL is great for video applications. fp L can record DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) at 24p (RAW output via HDMI only) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) at frame rates of 23.98p, 24p, 25p and 29.97p. 4K / 60p video will continue to be unavailable. When recording full HD video, you can shoot at 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p, 48p, 50p, 59.94p, 100p, 119.98p. There is auto-trimming at frame rates 1.67x at 100p and 120p, but this is not the case for fp.

fp L can record 4K UHD video in 12-bit CinemaDNG format at up to 24p. In addition to MOV H.264 video, this camera also captures 8-bit and 10-bit CinemaDNG. The camera has a built-in stereo microphone that records 16-bit 48kHz audio, and you can also connect a microphone. fp and fPL do not have their own headphone output. However, the new EVF-11 includes one, which is a great addition.

fp L includes the director’s viewfinder functionality. This allows you to simulate the framing of other cinema cameras, including Arri, Sony, and RED models. A capable cinema camera, fPL can also display the camera’s shutter angle and includes timecode, waveform and zebra pattern features.

Compared to fp, there aren’t many differences in terms of video capabilities. However, there are some minor changes. The overall ISO range is the same, but the fPL for recoding CinemaDNG video in 12 bits is ISO 1250 instead of ISO 3200. In addition, 8-bit and 10-bit RAW video ISOs have shifted from 640 to 250. We expect the new autofocus system to also have advantages when recording video at fp L, but we won’t know until we actually use the new camera.

Ports, power supplies, accessories

The Sigma fp L includes USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI Type D, and a cable release / mic port. Like fp, this camera doesn’t have a built-in hot shoe, so you’ll need an optional accessory to use the flash. The fp L uses the same BP-51 lithium-ion battery, but the new sensor has increased power demand and reduced battery life from 280 images to 240 images. In video terms, battery life has been reduced from 70 minutes to 60 minutes. That said, fp L can be charged while in use, but this cannot be done with fp.

Price and stock status

The Sigma fp L will cost US $ 2,499 (body only) when launched in mid-April. A new EVF-11 bundle will also be available for $ 2,999. The EVF-11 is sold separately for $ 699 and can be used with Sigmafp after the camera receives the next firmware update.

Sigma fp L vs Sigma fp

There are many similarities between Sigmafp and fPL, including many of its features and specifications. However, there are some important differences that are worth summarizing. The biggest change comes in the form of a new 61-megapixel image sensor. This image sensor significantly outperforms Sigmafp’s 24.6 megapixel sensor in terms of resolution. In terms of image size, fPL can record 9,520 x 6,328 images, but fp is maximum at 6,000 x 4,000.

The new fp L sensor also includes phase detection autofocus on the sensor, making fp L a hybrid AF camera, but fp only provides contrast detection autofocus. While there are no changes to the overall autofocus feature, fp L expects to provide faster autofocus and potentially better subject tracking for both still images and video. You’ll know over time.

For video, the overall functionality is the same for resolution, frame rate, and RAW video recording capabilities. However, when shooting full HD video at 100p and 120p frame rates, fp L records at 1.67x crop. This is something that doesn’t happen at fp. This is the same whether you are recording inside the SD card or using an external recorder.

The overall shooting mode and functionality are the same overall, but fp L adds several new color modes and the ability to save and load camera settings using a QR code. New powder blue and double tone color modes may be added to fp via firmware updates, which we are investigating.

Both fp and fPL include an electronic image stabilization system. However, fp can use IS when recording all videos, while ffp can only stabilize videos shot below 59.94p.

The high resolution sensor affects the maximum shooting speed. fpL shoots at a maximum of 10 fps, and fp shoots at a maximum of 18 fps. In both cases, when shooting at maximum speed, the buffer depth is only 12 frames, so neither camera is particularly suitable for action photography. The maximum flash sync speed for the new sensor is also slower: 1/15 sec vs. 1/30 sec.

The new image sensor has increased power demand and reduced the rated battery life from 280 images to 240 images (70 to 60 minutes of video). However, there is an ace on the fPL sleeves. You can charge the camera via USB during use. This is not possible with fp.

