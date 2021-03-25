B & O’s Beoplay HX headphones offer ANC and 35 hours of battery life





Bang & Olufsen has launched the Beoplay HX, a new pair of wireless headphones that can be used for up to 35 hours with both Bluetooth and Active Noise Canceling (ANC) turned on. The company says it can last up to 40 hours without ANC if it can extend battery life and add noise. This model looks like a follow-up to 25 H9 headphones. With hours of playtime, a 40mm driver with neodymium magnets and four microphones, you get clear call quality.

Headphones can be quickly connected to devices of various brands via Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and Apple’s Made for iPhone. It pairs with your device via Bluetooth 5.1 and has a multipoint connection so you can stay connected to two devices at the same time. The model has on-device buttons that you can use to switch between ANC presets (which you can also run from the B & O app) and activate the Voice Assistant control. The right earcup also has a touch interface that you can use to play, pause, mute or unmute media, adjust volume, and answer and end calls.

Like other Bang & Olufsen products, the Beoplay HX was designed with luxury in mind. The model’s ear cushions are made of lambskin with memory foam that adapts to the shape of the ears, and the upper headband is covered with cowhide. Its arm slider and disc are made of aluminum. But its design and its long battery life come at a price. For this model, it will be reverted to $ 499 or $ 590. This is $ 240 higher than the retail price of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones with ANC. (However, the XM4 has a battery life of up to 30 hours.) The Black Anthracite version of the model is currently available with a global 3-year warranty, while the Sand and Timber versions will be available at a later date.

