FCC Certification Tips for Mobile Phones Debuting at HMD Global Event





Key Point S Nokia X20 has passed FCC certification and is expected to debut at the HMD Global Event on April 8th. The Nokia G10 is the cheapest of the three phones scheduled to be announced.

Nokia’s brand licensee, HMD Global, will host an event on April 8th to announce three new mobile phones. The new devices planned for the event are the Nokia G10, Nokia X20 and Nokia X10. Of the three, the Nokia X20’s debut seems almost certain after passing Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification.

According to FCC documentation, the Nokia X20’s display is 6.5 inches. It also has a huge circular camera on the back, and the fingerprint sensor may be integrated into the power button on the phone or under the display. No cutout was shown in the layout of another fingerprint sensor.

Except for the display and biometric security features, the Nokia X20 has 6GB of RAM and is believed to work as-is on Android 11.

However, there is another variation of the Nokia X20 with 8GB of RAM. There is speculation that it will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G, but nothing is said about which SoC the phone will run on. The device storage option is either 64GB or 128GB.

Nokia X20 cameras are rumored to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front-facing shooter on the front.

The Nokia X20 may come with a 4,500mAh battery with a 10W fast charge feature. It will be available in blue and sand colors. The estimated price of the phone is around $ 412, while the Nokia X10 may be cheaper at around $ 353. The cheapest of the three phones is the Nokia G10, which costs $ 165.

The Nokia G10 will be a 4G phone, but the Nokia X10 will have a similar Snapdragon 480 chipset that supports 5G. All three devices will be unveiled at the HMD Global event on April 8th.

