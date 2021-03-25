The MacBook Pro may run faster and at higher temperatures in the future with the new ventilated chassis





Apple is investigating how to build a MacBook Pro that can be automatically lifted to provide greater ventilation with intensive work when components are hot.

Apple has previously researched a bendable version of the MacBook Pro, whose chassis has a seamless hinge instead of the usual two-part clamshell design. One of its advantages is that the display opens without the complicated mechanism of connecting the display to the base.

No one thinks about how the display connects to its base when you open the MacBook Pro, but Apple seems to do.

“> Newly published patent application

“Expandable feet for display articulation and thermal performance” is associated with multiple issues, one of which is how potentially at risk when the display is opened. is.

“For example, many laptop computers are designed to place the base on a support surface, such as a table,” says Apple. “In certain designs of electronics, the edge of the display part near the hinge can be rotated under the bottom of the base part.”

“Therefore, if the edges of the display area are not provided with adequate clearance from the support surface, the edges may come into contact with the support surface and damage the display area and / or the support surface,” continuing the patent application. .. “Furthermore, contact between the display and the support surface can limit the viewing angle of the display.”

The obvious answer is to thicken the base to keep the display away from the table. Apple says it also solves certain other issues.

“Another challenge facing electronic devices is to provide ample space for various components within the device housing,” he said. “As the number and performance of internal components increases, so does the heat and other requirements for electronic devices. Therefore, there is a demand for efficient use of space within electronic devices and efficient means of cooling the device. It exists. ”

Apple will never rush to thicken something, but it says the idea has some appeal. “”[It] It may be desirable for electronic devices to include deployable features that can increase the clearance of the base and increase the efficiency of the internal volume of the base while maintaining a portable and smooth form factor. ” Said the patent application.

Nonetheless, “electronics are strongly required to be thin and lightweight,” and at the same time, “there are many features that provide high performance.” In other words, we want it all and Apple has an idea.

In the early days of the PowerBook 100, Apple had a pair of rotatable legs on the laptop. The simple plastic construction allows the user to twist both to lift the PowerBook on the back and increase the typing angle.

This new patent application suggests doing something similar, but don’t cross your legs behind. Instead, the entire lower base of the MacBook Pro could be a “deployable feature” like one very large foot.

It will obviously address the concern that the bottom of the display casing will crack relative to the table top. It also looks like a happy by-product at first glance, but it would mean that such a MacBook Pro has a sloping typing angle.

But what Apple seems to be most interested in is how such a structure can actually change the components that can be included in the MacBook Pro. The riser does not mean that the component can grow. Not from the idea of ​​raising the riser as needed.

It also doesn’t mean that the user can insert additional components into the raised MacBook, for example. It doesn’t look like an old PowerBook with an optical drive or a bay where you can insert a spare battery.

Most of the patents describe the foundations that can be procured on their own when needed.

The alternative is to allow the component to run faster than normal, that is, at a higher temperature. The louder the volume, the more likely it is to be a vent, which circulates air, allowing the MacBook Pro to perform more intensive tasks than before.

“In some examples, air-moving components such as intake and / or exhaust fans can be placed at least partially in this internal volume …” says Apple. Exhaust fans can force air to move from the ambient environment to the internal volume … providing cooler air, transferring thermal energy from the object and significantly increasing the cooling rate. ”

The patent application doesn’t discuss many concrete examples of how this can benefit, but it details many of the ways MacBook Pros can grow. Obviously, the user can choose to use this “deployable feature” either through some physical movement or software control.

Alternatively, the MacBook Pro can decide for itself if this additional ventilation is needed. “”[If] The temperature of the electronic device is approaching or exceeding [a] You can deploy a given threshold temperature determined by system sensors, deployable features … to lower the operating temperature of your electronic devices, “says Apple.

It causes a potentially creepy scenario. In a Mac-filled lab, various MacBook Pro models raise themselves with their hips and probably lower themselves again later.

One alternative option described is to have more foot-like structures.

But it will also fight the problems facing Apple users, especially with the Apple Silicon M1 Mac. For example, there are other issues that distinguish the 13-inch MacBook Pro from the MacBook Air, but the key issue is the running temperature.

Both machines run on the same M1 processor, but the MacBook Pro is a better choice for video editors, for example. This is especially because the chassis is more breathable so it can run faster, and therefore hotter, for longer periods of time.

This patent application is due to the prolific Paul X. Wang and Keith J. Hendren. Both previously worked on patent applications for the MacBook Pro’s glass keyboard.

Stay on top of all Apple news from your HomePod. Say “Hey, play Siri, AppleInsider” and you’ll receive the latest AppleInsider podcast. Alternatively, ask your HomePod mini for “Apple Insider Daily” and you’ll receive the latest information directly from the news team. And if you’re interested in Apple-centric home automation, say “Play Hey, Siri, HomeKit Insider” and you’ll instantly hear the latest professional podcasts.

