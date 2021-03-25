The iPhone 13 leak finally reveals a small notch





The iPhone notch could stay here, at least for future models this year. But that doesn’t mean that the iPhone 13’s notch must remain the same size as Apple, which is included in all modern phones.

MacRumors has obtained a series of images from the Greek repairer iRepair. It shows three different iPhone 13 panels for the 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays, similar to the model included in the iPhone 12 released by Apple last fall. However, the notches in these images are smaller than we’ve seen so far.

In addition to the small notch, the iPhone 13 earpiece appears to have been moved to the top bezel instead. This is a major change from what Apple has usually attracted over the years, but many iPhone users are asking manufacturers to reduce the size of the notch as new iPhone iterations hit the market.

For a while, I expected the iPhone 13 to have a smaller notch. Through various leaks and renderings, creators have hinted (and expected) some changes to slim down the notch or make the iPhone’s distinctive design features less noticeable.

Most recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the new iPhone model would slim down the Face ID component in future iterations. However, at least for these first leaks, the relocation was not part of the plan.

The notch hasn’t changed since Apple announced the iPhone X in 2017. However, according to Mr. Kuo, it will be affected more than the notch in the future. In fact, Apple is reported to be introducing hole punch displays on some iPhone models in 2022, as are Apple’s competitors. The company was then even able to introduce the first full-screen design iPhone in 2023 without the notches found here.

When it comes to the design of the main phone, what the iPhone 13 or Apple has called a new device has a number of new options, including a new A15 Bionic chip, an improved camera, and a Pro model 120Hz display. It is rumored.

Of course, Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about the iPhone 13 yet, so this is all a guess. However, there should be more leaks between now and the planned release date in September.

