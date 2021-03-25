Samsung Android 11 Update: These devices have one UI3.0





It usually takes a long time for Android OEMs to get the latest version of the OS on older devices, but Samsung is improving this every year. For Android 11, the official update schedule started in early December and continues to grow. So far, we have all the devices that Samsung has updated to Android 11.

This article will be continually updated on new devices once the rollout begins.

Samsung’s Android 11 update brings typical features you know and like from Google updates, such as improved notifications and message bubbles. But unfortunately it was Google’s handy power menu shortcut for smart home devices that was cut. shame.

In addition to Android 11, the smartphone giant also includes One UI 3.0. It includes all the features that Galaxy owners have known and loved for years, as well as some new additions and new paints throughout the design. .. This is a sleek look that continues to refine Samsung’s work on Android, and frankly, it’s been particularly good in the last few years.

So which device gets Android 11? Samsung has seen updates for quite a few devices in the S, Note, Z, and A series, but more devices may be updated in the future. The following have been updated so far:

Samsung device Galaxy S20 series now getting Android 11

Deployed as of December 2, the Galaxy S20, S20 +, and S20 Ultra have all received Android 11 updates on multiple US carriers, as well as unlocked models and global carrier units. These phones also adopted One UI 3.1 in late February.

The Galaxy S20 FE launched Android 11 in Russia on December 18th and has been updated in the UK, India and Germany. As of January 7, the update is also being rolled out in the United States, with all major carriers pushing for the update as of January 18. At this point, the update seems to be almost fully deployed around the world.

In late February, One UI 3.1 began rolling out to the S20 series, making updates widely available in the United States and around the world. However, keep in mind that updates are not yet available on some devices in some regions.

Galaxy Note 20 series

Around December 14, Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra confirmed Android 11 updates at AT & T. Since then, Verizon, T-Mobile, and unlocked variants have continued. This update is also globally available for carriers and unlocked units.

In February, the Galaxy Note 20 series began adopting OneUI 3.1. This update is now available for all major carriers and other countries.

Galaxy A series

Samsung’s super-popular smartphone series is also getting Android 11, which is much faster than most people expected. Both the Galaxy A5 15G and Galaxy A71 5G received updates in early February with regional releases. Meanwhile, the world’s most popular Android phone, the Galaxy A51 (4G), was updated almost worldwide in mid-February. The older Galaxy A50 and A50 also adopted Android 11 with One UI 3.1 in early March.

The Galaxy A40, alongside the European Galaxy A80, announced Android 11 and One UI 3.1 in March. On March 25th, the update began rolling out to the Galaxy A905G in South Korea and the Galaxy A70s in India.

Galaxy S10 series

Samsung also launched Android 11 on the Galaxy S10 series in January. This update will initially be available on the Galaxy S10e and S105G in Switzerland, but will be expanded to the S10 and S10 + and other regions in the near future. Updates for the S10e are also available in the United States.

Both the Galaxy S10 and S10 + are getting updates for Android 11, but due to some bugs the updates have been pulled temporarily. As of February 1, this update appears to be widely deployed in South Korea and has recently been discovered by some US airlines. As of mid-February, updates for all Galaxy S10 variants in the United States have been released.

Galaxy S10 Lite released Android 11 in India and Spain around December 22nd. Since then, this update has also been found in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany.

One UI3.1 began rolling out to the Galaxy S10 series in several regions around March 10th, especially in the United States.

Galaxy Note 10 series

To conclude 2020, Samsung is rolling out Android 11 and One UI 3.0 on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. By mid-February, the update will be widely available in most regions.

Galaxy Z Flip and Flip 5G

Samsung traditionally took some time to update the foldable to the new version of Android, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5G broke that rule. Updates for that device began rolling out in Switzerland on December 21, but have not been confirmed elsewhere.

Just before the new year, Samsung began rolling out the regular Galaxy Z Flip Android 11 update with an update of about 2GB. One UI3.1 started rolling out to the series in February.

Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2

On January 11th, Samsung opened the Android 11 lock for the $ 2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2. The update will be available in Germany and will be available in Canada from January 20th on the TELUS website. It is India and the United Kingdom, and is widely deployed in the United States. The One UI 3.1 update began rolling out in some regions from late February to early March.

As reported by Samsung Mobile on January 18, Samsung has begun deploying Android 11 to its original Galaxy Fold. This update has already been released in France, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, depending on whether you have the LTE version or the 5G version.

Galaxy Tab S7 / S6

The Galaxy Tab S7 series was Samsung’s first tablet with Android 11 and was soon launched with One UI 3.1. The Galaxy Tab S6 adopted Android 11 and One UI 3.1 in early March. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also got the One UI 3.1 update in some regions in early March.

Other Samsung devices with Android 11

The list of devices Samsung has updated to Android 11 goes far beyond the list above. Others that have been updated in at least some areas are:

Galaxy M30s Galaxy M31s Galaxy M21 Galaxy F41 Galaxy XCover Pro

Update 3/9: This article has been updated with information about the One UI 3.1 rollout and regional details for other devices.

Samsung Details:

H / T for eagle-eye discoveries about Android 11 updates to PiunikaWeb people.

