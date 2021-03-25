Can smart backpacks replace guide dogs? Researchers think so.





Among the latest iterations of next-generation auxiliary accessories are backpacks powered by Intel’s artificial intelligence software. It is designed to give a voice alert to the wearer when approaching a dangerous situation such as a pedestrian crossing or a stranger.

The unnamed backpack was announced Wednesday, but could face years of development before the consumer version goes on sale. Still, the product gives a glimpse into the future as advances in AI and machine learning enable visually impaired people to better recognize the environment and live more independently. I can do it.

The backpack was created by researchers at the University of Georgia. The University of Georgia has taken existing computer vision technology and combined them into a system aimed at replacing the need for canes and guide dogs.

Jagadish K, a senior researcher at the University of Georgia who also specializes in computer vision for robots. According to Mahendran, irony was the driving force behind this idea.

I met a visually impaired friend, and she explained to me the problems she faces every day. And I was impressed. For the past few years, I’ve taught robots how to look at things, but there are people who can’t see things and need help.

There is nothing special about the design of the backpack. A small computer, such as a laptop, looks like a regular gray knapsack inside. A matchbox-sized GPS unit is mounted on the outside.

In the demo video, the user also wears a vest with a small hole to hide the embedded AI camera. When connected to a computer, the 4K camera captures depth and color information to help avoid hanging branches and the like. The camera can also be embedded in a fanny pack or other waist-mounted pouch.

Built by computer vision company Luxonis, spatial cameras can read signs, detect pedestrian crossings, and see future changes in elevation.

Bluetooth earphones allow users to communicate with the system and vice versa. So the wearer can ask for location information out loud and the system will tell them where they are. If the camera finds an incoming pedestrian-like threat, it can be communicated to the wearer.

It’s too early to know how much such a device will cost consumers, but the technology isn’t cheap, as several startups and organizations are working to solve the same problem.

WeWALK’s smart cane with obstacle detection is priced at $ 600, ten times more than a regular white cane. OrCam MyEye Pro is a wireless smart camera that reads what’s in front of you and costs $ 4,250.

Researchers at the University of Georgia have adopted a backpack design to help visually impaired people avoid unnecessary attention. We used the Intels Movidius compute chip because it is small, powerful, and capable of performing advanced AI functions with low latency.

The next step is to raise money and expand the test. They hope that one day they will unleash an open source AI-based visual aid system. The researchers formed a team called Mira, made up of visually impaired volunteers.

According to Mahendran, we want this solution to be comprehensive and as transparent as possible. Our main motto is to increase the involvement of the visually impaired in daily life and reduce their dependence on others.

