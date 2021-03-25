Twenty-five years ago, Resident Evil gave horror a new name





Many video game companies believe that the peak coincides with a particular hardware generation. For example, consider how Atari dominated the early 80’s. It takes some kind of sustainability to adapt to the times and stay relevant for decades.

Japan’s great power Capcom somehow did it. In the 8-bit era, Mega Man’s games were some of the best NES had to offer, coupled with great Disney-licensed platformers and arcade ports. In the next era, Street Fighter II’s arcade success spread to 16-bit consoles. But how will the company adapt to the new 3D era?

By moving the game forward and at the same time returning to its roots. Capcom’s late 90’s bomb franchise was originally aimed at remaking a Japanese-only NES game, but 25 years ago this month it changed to something completely different. Let’s go back a quarter century to see what biohazard has become.

To return home

In 1989, Capcom released a sweet home for the NES. Based on a horror film, the RPG tracked five documentary filmmakers who set foot in an abandoned mansion in search of a painting of a disappearing artist. There, they are trapped and annoyed by spirits and monsters. The horrifying image prevented it from coming to America, but 50 years later the medium was mature enough for the company to decide to give it another shot.

The company started developing a sweet home remake in 1993, targeting the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Square’s Final Fantasy series proved that role-playing could move western units, and Capcom led the remake by tapping Shinji Mikami. The remake was moved to a new PlayStation console after about a year of work.

The basic theme of Sweet Home survived the translation, but after the first prototype drawn from the Japanese horror tradition, Mikami instead turned to American zombie movies, especially George Romero’s work, for context. I decided to look. The artist Haunted Mansion has become a development facility for the malicious Umbrella Corporation, producing weapons that turn infected animals into greedy predators. Therefore, the Japanese name for the game is Resident Evil.

It took a considerable amount of time for Mikami and his team to come up with a formula for winning the final round. Initially, everything was played in 3D from a first-person perspective, but the PS1’s polygon push feature wasn’t enough to render a compelling and horrifying environment, so a pre-rendered background with a fixed camera angle. Migrated to. The game was also aimed at having co-op multiplayer, which has also been discontinued. After three years of intensive development, it’s ready for release.

Under my umbrella

Despite its horror elements, Sweet Home played like a traditional RPG of the time, with multiple characters, turn-based combat, and special abilities. The final birth of Resident Evil was something that felt completely new. The game is more military, with protagonists Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine serving members of an elite police unit who set foot in a vast zombie-filled mansion. The action took place in real time, but never rewarded the reflexes as fast as patience and effective bullet management.

The technical compromises Capcom made have favored the game. Because he couldn’t control the camera, Mikami’s team set up jump scare and manipulated the player’s spatial perception. The game was paced like a horror movie. Instead of constantly attacking players with escalating challenges, they reduce tension, build, and make each encounter appear life-threatening. Since the PS1 needs to get the data from the disc, I was able to enhance the mood even if I needed to place a loading screen between the areas. All you see between the luggage is the opening of a door on the other side where you don’t know what’s waiting for you.

The American version has some changes from the Japanese original. Most of them were cosmetics — for example, Chris was no longer allowed to smoke — but the difficulty also increased because he couldn’t complete the game during the three-day rental period. The typewriter ribbon (the currency consumed each time you save) has been reduced and auto-aiming has been turned off.

Producer Tokuro Fujiwara didn’t expect Resident Evil to be a hit. He wanted just enough niche success to justify its development. However, it chorded on both sides of the Pacific Ocean, moved millions of units, and became the best-selling PlayStation game to date shortly after its launch. Capcom suffered another blow, will that continue?

Survive if we forgive you

If you know anything about video games, it means that originality is short-lived. It didn’t take long for “Survival Horror” to become a generic term for games that criticized RE playbooks. Many Japanese developers have debuted their own take in this genre. Human’s Clock Tower series and Konami’s Silent Hill are the two most notable. It marked a fascinating evolutionary bend in video games to something more tense and consequent, away from the fantasy of power with the superhuman protagonist. The mature content of the game also helped shift public perceptions of video games from “children’s”.

Capcom immediately put the sequel into production just a month after the first game was over. Resident Evil 2 takes action on the streets of Raccoon City with a new protagonist and more diverse locations. After the first game sold very well, expectations went through the roof, and Shinji Mikami ended up throwing away almost all the progress in the sequel, more than 60% complete.

The Resident Evil team was able to start from scratch and build games that advance the early genres in almost every way. Supervisor Yoshiki Okamoto was able to shape the franchise into a vast, non-linear narrative world, featuring different protagonists in each installment. Eventually, RE became Capcom’s flagship product, with new installments released almost every year, along with ports and remakes. ..

Further mutation

As other genres have learned from the strengths of survival horror, Capcom’s team has repeatedly revised the Resident Evil series. From the fourth game, clumsy tank control has been streamlined, aiming has been refined, and the mood has slowly shifted to emphasize action rather than suspense. It was well paired with the film adaptation that Paul WS Anderson pushed into the story of a paramilitary organization confronting an umbrella experiment in six films.

The film series will be restarted this year, courtesy of British director Johannes Roberts, and the new film will be rewound in Raccoon City in 1998. There is also a Netflix original series that will be dropped from the same production company this year.

It’s been a quarter century and the Resident Evil series is still powerful. In the previous game, we went back to our roots and set a story in a dilapidated mansion, while adopting a first-person view to see another seismic change. The upcoming Resident Evil Village seems to blend it with the sense of exploration and combat from RE4. The game continues to perform well, and as other franchises come and go, Capcom floats on a staggering five-generation console. But it shows how difficult it is to control zombies.

