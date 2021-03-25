Apple AirPods sell for $ 100, but there’s a problem





The refurbished AirPods Pro arrived as good as new. Your mileage may vary.

Rick Broida / CNET

Problem: You want Apple AirPods, but you don’t want to pay $ 159 to get them. No problem: Only today, and while the supply continues, Woot has refurbished an AirPods with a charging case (2nd generation) for $ 100.

Wait a minute: Has it been refurbished? Yeah, that’s a catch. In this case, “Grade A is refurbished” and “disinfected, cleaned and tested”, so it should be fairly new in terms of appearance and performance. It also comes with a 90-day Woot warranty, giving you plenty of time to make sure everything is working properly.

From phone to gadget, subscribe to the daily spotlight on the best technical information on the web.

For comparison, Amazon currently sells AirPods for $ 129, somewhere between the list price and this refurbished product transaction. If you ask me, it makes the decision even more difficult.

Woot has also refurbished an AirPods Pro with a charging case for $ 160. This is $ 89 off the regular price. Coincidentally, Best Buy made the same deal yesterday as part of an expired flash sale.

Last year, wondering if they would work or be used visibly (and grossly), I bought a refurbished AirPods Pro from an eBay seller. Price paid: $ 168. The end result: They look new and have been useful to me ever since.

Of course, mileage can be different.

To be honest, I really like AirPods-both types. But I also found three better AirPods Pro alternatives that were cheaper. And CNET’s David Carnoy has put together a large list of true wireless earphones that are cheaper than AirPods.

My question to you: May I buy refurbished earphones in the same condition as new? Or is the idea about it too annoying?

Currently playing: Watch this: 1 year on AirPods Pro

10:47

