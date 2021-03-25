LTRI supports the Air Force Global Strike Command, a partner in northwestern Louisiana





A prestigious center within Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana Tech University (LTRI) provides government and industry sponsors with interdisciplinary research and educational capabilities to solve new problems.

Located in Boger City, LTRI provides the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) and other northwestern Louisiana partners with access to Louisiana Tech’s research infrastructure and faculty. The synergies provided through interdisciplinary science, engineering, policy and education expertise are designed to solve complex government and industry problems. LTRI promotes public-private partnerships through a flexible business environment and stimulates Louisiana’s knowledge-based economic growth.

LTRI has partnered with the Cyber ​​Innovation Center to support some specific AFGSC issues. AFGSC is responsible for three intercontinental ballistic missile wings, long-range bombers throughout the Air Force, Air Force nuclear command and control and communication systems and operations, and maintenance support for organizations within the Air Force nuclear enterprise.

Support provided to AFGSC includes:

Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) continues its professional education program for military and civilian professionals. Three courses have been developed and taught by LTRI to educate NC3 experts on new threats, technological trends, national policies, and advocacy for future modernization efforts. Global Near Peer Competition Concept and Application Workshop. Designed for AFGSC squadron commanders, the scenario planning session addresses deterrence from a variety of perspectives to strengthen strategic thinking. Leaders are currently in the light of four pillars to protect their homeland, promote America’s prosperity, maintain peace through power, and increase America’s influence in the light of US national security strategy. Examine events in a wide range of worlds. COVID-19 modeling. Louisiana Tech experts have developed a model for investigating and analyzing reliable public health data and tracking the progress of major AFGSC and other Air Force facilities. This information was used by senior military officials to make informed decisions about the health and safety attitudes of all installers. Internship (6 undergraduates, 7 graduate students, 4 faculty members): Portfolio-level digital engineering platform (PDEP). This effort provides a digital environment that helps AFGSC staff understand mission risks, interact with data and models to mitigate risk, and develop a set of actions to support decision making. PDEP is powered by both mission data, validated algorithms, and secure computing power, and leverages external stakeholder input and analysis software. NC3 modeling and simulation. This effort aims to digitally model complex systems used for important domestic communications functions. Modeling provides senior decision makers with the tools they need to understand the impact of losing nodes or adding the latest features to their existing communications infrastructure while ensuring full mission capabilities. To do. Intellectual property management. This effort aims to identify practical recommendations for communication and project development (issues and best practices), catalog them, and create actionable recommendations.

The LTRI team, now housed in the Cyber ​​Innovation Center, is watching the future home take shape. In September 2020, foundation work began on a new 74,000-square-foot high-tech facility in the National Cyber ​​Research Park. The facility, scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022, will provide LTRI staff, government and industry partners with secure research space and classrooms to support sensitive projects and presentations.

LTRI is supported by the Louisiana Tech Applied Research Corporation (LTARC), a 501 (c) (3) organization affiliated with the university. LTARC is an interdisciplinary, agile, innovative and responsive organization designed to meet the needs and opportunities presented by the ever-changing demands of local and national communities. LTARC is in a unique position to act as a catalyst for innovation to solve complex problems, drive economic progress, maintain good applied research and education, and facilitate collaboration.

While LTRI’s current efforts are primarily focused on supporting AFGSC, the team will continue to partner with other federal, state, local and private companies to leverage Techs’ research capabilities. These efforts aim to provide solutions to complex problems, grow the local knowledge-based economy, and provide an important opportunity to retain college graduates in Louisiana.

