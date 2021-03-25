Nintendo Downloads: Rise and Shine, Heroes | Business





Redmond, WA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-March 25, 2021-

This week’s Nintendo download includes the following content:

Play the Monster Hunter Rise demo today before the full game starts on March 26th. (Graphics: Business Wire)

Nintendo Switch’s Nintendo eShop Monster Hunter Rise The acclaimed action RPG series is back! Explore the lush ecosystem, fight terrifying monsters and become the ultimate hunter in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village. Half a century has passed since the last disaster, and a terrifying new monster can lift its head and disrupt the land again. Play the Monster Hunter Rise demo today before the full game starts on March 26th. BALANWONDERWORLD BALANWONDERWORLD is an action platformer game with a great balun theater theme. Show stars Emma and Leo, led by a mysterious maestro named Balun, use special abilities from numerous outfits when adventuring in strange, imaginary and mysterious lands. Here, memories and scenery from the real world are mixed with what people cherish. BALAN WONDERWORLD will be released on March 26th. Become a Narita Boy Symphonic and save the world with Narita Boy, the legendary pixel hero trapped as a mere echo in the Digital Kingdom. Discover the mystery behind the techno sword and lock your sword in a corrupt and polluted stallion in this radical action-adventure game. Narita Boy will be available on March 30th. Digital Spotlight Super Mario Maker 2 Enjoy endless possibilities to unleash your creative imagination with Super Mario Maker 2. Whether you’re using the toolset to create a single course or entering World Maker mode to link multiple courses, build your own world map, your long-imagined Super Mario course. Is now possible. Explore and try out the different power-ups offered by Super Mario Maker 2. For example, the Super Mario Bros. 3 frog suit, which allows Mario to easily swim in the water, and the SMB2 mushroom, which transforms Mario and friends into a super classic look. Mario Bros. 2. Get ready to play your dream Super Mario course as you discover over 10 million user-created courses. Super Mario Maker 2 can be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo Mobile Rise and Shine Camper! Sanrio brings the character’s friendship, kindness, and cuteness back to Animal Crossing Pocket Camp game. From 11:00 pm PST on March 25th to 10:59 pm PST on May 9th, Sanrio Character Collection 2021 in-game events bring Sanrio character-themed items to the campsite. It will be revealed. You can receive free Sanrio Character Clock in-game items by tapping the gift icon when logging in during the event. The cute rewards from the in-game event of the first Sanrio character collection in 2019 are also back. Popular characters from fans such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Little Twin Stars, Keroppi, Cinnamoroll, and Pompompurin will appear. For more information on this Sanrio sweetness explosion, follow Animal Crossing Pocket Camp’s Twitter account. The thrill of pursuit From finding and killing ferocious monsters to running through new hunting grounds, Monster Hunter Rise is full of action. Animal Crossing gameplay excites you and gets you out of your seat. My Nintendo is celebrating the launch of the game with three new Monster Hunter Rise-themed wallpapers. From March 26th, use My Nintendo Platinum Points to get wallpapers for your PC or smart device. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U Nintendo eShop

This week, it’s also new at Nintendo Switch’s Nintendo eShop.

In addition to video games sold in retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that can be downloaded directly to the system. Nintendo adds new games every week to the Nintendo Switch Console, Wii U Console, and Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up and face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigis Mansion 3, Pokumon Sword, and Pokumon Shield. Members will also enjoy a carefully selected library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: Links to the Past.

Nintendo Switch Online also provides access to the competitive online battle game Super Mario Bros. 35, which will be playable until March 31, 2021. Compete with other players and emerge as the final Mario standing. In regular special battles, you can challenge other players by deciding the course and special conditions. Try your Mario skills as the classic Super Mario Bros. gameplay improves your adrenaline.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service with a variety of content, including new games, classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balance by using a credit card or by purchasing a Nintendo eShop card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from a single card must be loaded into the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, or Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but if the system is linked to a single Nintendo account, It can be used at any Nintendo eShop.

Customers over the age of 18 in the United States and Canada can also link their PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content on the Nintendo Switch system both on their devices and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users can also use PayPal as a payment option when purchasing digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS Family Systems from the Nintendo website.

Members of My Nintendo can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Do you already have Gold Points? Available for your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC at the Nintendo eShop, or for discounts on some Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories.

Editor’s Note: Nintendo press releases are available on the password-protected site http://press.nintendo.com. To log in, please register on the site.

Keywords: United States, North America, Washington

Industry Keywords: Retail Online Consumer Electronics Mobile Entertainment Technology General Entertainment Online Retailer Teens Men Children Electronic Games Specialized Entertainment Consumer Internet Mobile / Wireless

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 03/25/2021 09:00 AM / DISC: 03/25/2021 09:01 AM

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos