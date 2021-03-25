Draper Hero Institute Announces New Innovation Research Index





San Mateo, Calif., March 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, the Draper Hero Institute (DHI), along with Esri, a global leader in the development of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software, is part of the Draper Innovation Index. Announced the launch. (DII).

DHI founder Tim Draper said, “We wanted to create an online database that provided important data to help entrepreneurs succeed in their efforts. This data is one of the best innovations in the country and in the world. Provides information on the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Venture capital funding and investment trends, and new business and job creation. ”

DII aggregates a variety of indicators and indicators, from the regulatory environment to the ease of use of cryptocurrencies and the momentum of venture capital, to assess each country’s ability to support the creation and success of startups. DII enables entrepreneurs and policy makers to identify the most promising environments for innovative businesses, helping innovators pursue VC financing opportunities, while accelerating employment and the overall economy. Promote growth.

“Analyzing and improving the global entrepreneurship ecosystem essentially means asking spatial and data-related questions,” said Salim Sawaya, leader of Esri’s nonprofit and global organizational team. I am. “Our role is for the Draper Hero Institute to track reliable datasets that represent basic criteria for indexes such as democracy and government transparency, and to map indexes using GIS technology. It was to see the pattern appear across national and regional boundaries. “”

DII contains information about the best places to start a high-growth business. Where young entrepreneurs and early starters are most likely to build value and achieve global success. Why some regions, states and countries are rising with respect to these trends, and why others are behind. How geographic locations increase the chances of winning a global startup revolution. Entrepreneurs should consider finding a tech startup to maximize their chances of success.

Dr. Wallace Warrod, DHI’s Chief Economic Advisor, said: “Innovation and entrepreneurship are essential to the recovery of domestic and global economies. Countries and states that promote a healthy, vibrant and robust economic development ecosystem will become increasingly attractive places. Home and investor. “

About the Draper Hero Institute Legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur Timothy C. Founded by Draper, the Draper Hero Institute (DHI) provides up-to-date resources applicable to future entrepreneurs around the world, ensuring inclusiveness and opportunity for everyone. As an action-based research institute, DHI is focusing on non-traditional pathways to guide future entrepreneurs in the new economy. Through a program that ignites innovative research. Unite through connectivity and networking. DHI guides efforts through applied education, provides a portal for creative thinking, and ultimately drives change, preparing future entrepreneurs to engage in heroic efforts.

https://www.draperhero.org/

For ESRIEsri, global market leaders in geographic information systems (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping help customers maximize their data potential and improve operational and business outcomes. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, Esri Software has more than 350,000 organizations worldwide and more than 200,000 in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. It has been introduced in the institution. , Nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners that provide local support in more than 100 countries on six continents. With a pioneering approach to geospatial information technology, Esri designs the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics.

https://esri.com

