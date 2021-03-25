President Biden should promote manned Mars exploration on Mars





The victorious landing of the Perseverance Rover has affected all Americans, and in fact much of the world. President Biden should follow up on it by launching a program to send humans to Mars.

Robot rover is great, but it cannot solve the fundamental scientific problems that Mars poses to humankind related to the potential epidemic and diversity of life in space. Early Mars was very similar to early Earth. A rocky, warm, moist planet with a carbon dioxide-dominated atmosphere. As soon as our planet cooled enough for liquid water, life virtually appeared on Earth. Did it also appear on Mars? If so, did it use the same DNA-RNA information system, or something else, that underlies all life on Earth? We now know that billions of stars have planets. Can life be everywhere? Is life what we know on earth, or is it just a specific example drawn for a vast tapestry of possibilities?

These are the questions that thinking men and women have been wondering for thousands of years. They can only be solved by sending humans.

Fossils hunting is needed to find evidence of past life. Patience pierces it, but the human Rockhound, who can move far beyond difficult terrain, climb, dig, do delicate tasks, and intuitively track clues, goes far beyond that task. Can be done well. To find extant life to determine its nature, it is necessary to drill down hundreds of meters to reach groundwater where life can still thrive, bring out samples, incubate and analyze. .. It’s a light-year beyond the capabilities of the Robot Rover.

I don’t know unless I go.

Some say that sending humans to Mars is a challenge in the distant future, far beyond our capabilities. In fact, the means to carry out such a mission are in the immediate vicinity.

To send humans to Mars, it is not necessary to build a huge nuclear-powered ion-driven science fiction spacecraft in the futuristic world of orbital spaceports. You need to send a payload of 10 tons or more that can support a small group from Earth to Mars, land it, and then send it back.

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy, which is currently in operation, has the potential to throw a 10-ton class lander into Mars. The soon-to-be-operated NASAS LS and SpaceX Starship Boosters will be able to deliver 20 tonnes of landers. So we cover that part. The next thing you need is a lander.

The Perseverance landing system can carry a ton on the surface of Mars. To start exploring humans, you need a 10-ton class lander. There are several ways to create such a system. For example, you can use an aeroshell, parachute, landing jet, or a miniature version of Starship. I won’t go into details. But the bottom line is that if you can land 1 ton on Mars, you can land 10 times. No scientific progress is required, only engineering is required.

Once you have a 10-ton lander, you can use it to send a large-scale robotic expedition to Mars. Instead of landing a rover, land a platoon of robots. These could include scientific explorers like Perseverance and much larger versions of the Ingenuity helicopter capable of extensive reconnaissance. A team of small rover armed with high-resolution cameras can create a high-resolution map of the area and send it to Earth. This allows millions of people here to use virtual reality gear to walk through landscapes and call robots to assist in exploration directly. Attention to the feature you are interested in.

However, the expedition also includes a humanoid construction robot, perhaps with arms and legs, capable of building a base on Mars. They set up a power system, set up an operating unit to convert Martian carbon dioxide and water ice into methane and oxygen rocket propellants, and store it in tanks. With such bases set up and pre-equipped with housing, electricity, laboratories, workshops and equipment, astronauts simply show up with their credit card and check in. Mars, and the return from Mars, will be waiting for them.

There is nothing in this plan that exceeds our capabilities, both technically and financially. Joe Biden has taken an important step in enabling America to once again be amazed by the world by what free people can do. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the importance of science to our lives. Science comes from scientists. Scientists come from children who want to be scientists. Young people love adventure. As in the Apollo era, bold space programs make science a great adventure, encouraging millions of young people to become scientists, engineers, inventors, medical researchers, and technology entrepreneurs. This is the ultimate resource you will need to meet all future challenges. May bring.

Joe grabs the moment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos