Exelon Team Wins EPRI2020 Technology Transfer Award for Innovation





Chicago-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Three project teams led by Excelon engineers and innovators have been selected to win the EPRI 2020 Technology Transfer Award for a cleaner and brighter future for customers and communities. Emphasizes Excellon’s commitment to empowering. ..

The annual EPRI Technology Transfer Award highlights the value of collaborative research in the power sector and recognizes leaders and innovators who have applied EPRI research to deliver significant results to their customers. This year, the Exelon team won three of the 19 awards in the power supply and utilization category. The winners of the Excelon Award are recognized for their leadership and innovation in collaborative research and technology projects.

Joe Svatura, vice president of strategy for Excelon Utility and head of the EPRI Sector Council, said more than 50 Excellon employees worked together in three teams to receive these prestigious awards. I will. The diligence, dedication and leadership of these award winners makes electricity more reliable, efficient, affordable, safe and environmentally responsible to our customers and communities. ..

Winners of the Excelon Award, honored at last week’s Virtual Celebration, demonstrated the extraordinary application of research and technology to solve size and importance issues, advocating technology both within the enterprise and across the industry. EPRI said it is driving progress in the power sector and will provide meaningful benefits to corporate stakeholders and society.

Rob Chapman, Senior Vice President of Energy Supply and Customer Solutions at EPRI, directly demonstrates that Exelon is a leader in the power industry as it advances towards the future of clean energy. Our relationship is a true collaboration where both sides contribute to the success of the other.

This year, the electricity supply and utilization category received more than 100 nominations, 19 of which received awards.

The Exelon winners and awards are:

Installing Bird Diverters Using Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems (UAS) BGE, ComEd, Exelon Generation, PECO, and Pepco collaborated on this project using EPRI research and used unmanned aerial vehicle systems (UAS-drones). We evaluated the ability to install bird line markers. Since the installation of the marker using the drone, there have been no bird strikes on the power lines at the test site, and the project is planned to be extended elsewhere. Navigating Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Standards Creating Technical Interconnection Requirements for Exelon Utilities BGE, ComEd, PECO, and PHI helped create DER Integration Standards as part of a supplementary project: DER Interconnection Navigating standards and practices. This makes it easier for customers to install solar and other distributed resources in their homes and businesses. Vehicle Grounding and Distribution System Personal Protection Mobile Device Practices BGE, ComEd, PECO, and PHI have collaborated on this project to devise safe grounding methods for mobile devices. Using industry best practices, these grounding methods protect utility employees and the general public from the dangerous consequences associated with accidental contact with power lines.

Learn more about EPRI awards and projects.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest electricity and natural gas customers in the United States. Exelon operates in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada, with revenues of $ 33 billion in 2020. 1 million customers in Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through subsidiaries of Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco. Excelon is one of the most competitive generators in the United States, with over 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydropower capacities, making it one of the cleanest and lowest cost generators in the country. It constitutes one. The company’s Constellation Business Unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector, and corporate customers, including three-quarters of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @ Exelon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos