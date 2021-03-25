How to download and install the app on your Mac





It’s true that the Mac comes with a lot of great software that can help you do most of the things out of the box, but it’s far from the need to add your favorite programs to the Dock at the bottom of the screen. there is no. Learn how to download and install the app from the Mac App Store or directly from the developer’s website, and what to do if you can’t install the software on your Mac.

Before we explain how to download and install an app, we’ll start by explaining how to use the Mac App Store to find the app you need.

How to find an app on the Mac App Store

The easiest way to download and install the app is to use Apple’s own App Store.

The Mac App Store is located in the Dock (a row of icons at the bottom of your desktop). Look for the blue icon with an A inside that looks like it’s made of a white stick.

Click the icon to open the Mac App Store. You’ll need to log in automatically with your Apple ID (see bottom left corner). If not, enter the details when prompted. If you don’t already have an Apple ID, you’ll need to create one. Read: How to create an Apple ID. You can now peruse the various options in the store. The left column has section headings that make it easy to find the app you want. For example[再生]Click to search for games,[クリエイティブアプリ用に作成],[ビジネスアプリケーション用に作業]Etc.

Or choose from more app categories such as music, weather, news, social networking, education, and more. If you know the name of the app you’re looking for, type it in the search box at the top of the window and press Enter. This type of search often shows similar apps as well as the one you’re looking for. The displayed results are divided into free apps and paid apps. However, be aware that if it says “free,” you have an in-app purchase associated with your app, which can be more expensive than alternative options. When you find the app you are interested in, click the icon to open a dedicated page. This will give you an overview of the various features, display user reviews, and give you some screenshots so you can see what they look like. Scroll down further to the section titled Information. There may be file sizes, Mac compatibility, and even in-app purchases. The latter is usually in the form of a premium account that unlocks additional features. How to install the app from the Mac App Store

Once you’ve found the app you want to install on the Mac App Store, it’s easy to install it.

If the app is free,[取得]Click the button. (Or if you installed the app on a previous Mac[取得]Instead of a button, you’ll see a cloud icon with a down arrow from the center, click it instead). If this is the app you have to pay, there will be an amount in the button so you know you are going to spend money, click on this. Click the button and you will see the word “install”. Click this and your Mac will automatically download the app.

You will see a new animation showing the progress of the installation. If you want to stop the download / installation at any time, just click on the square in the center of the circle.How to find the downloaded app

Once installed, you can use Spotlight to search for new apps.

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight and start typing the name of your app. When the app appears in Spotlight, press Enter to open it. When the app opens, it will appear in the Dock. If you want to keep it in the Dock, right click on the icon and[オプション]>[Dockに保持]Choose.

Another way to find the app is to click the Launchpad button (probably F4 on your keyboard) to see all the installed apps.

How to download the app from the web

There are a huge number of apps on the Mac App Store, but not all developers host their work there. Apple prefers to go directly to the customer instead, as the app accounts for a significant portion of the app’s price when it appears on the platform. Also, versions other than the App Store may contain additional features, so it’s worth checking out. If you know your app is being created by a small team, you should also consider buying it directly to support your app, rather than helping a large company. This is digitally equivalent to shopping locally.

To install the app from the web, visit the site of the app in question and you will be given the option to download it somewhere. For example, the image below shows the home page of a great Fantastical calendar app. Below the main image, you have the option to download now. This will be the pattern you see in all apps except the App Store.

[今すぐダウンロード]When you click the button (or equivalent button), you’ll see a bar at the bottom of the screen with an icon indicating that the app is being downloaded. The file will be downloaded to the Downloads folder in the Dock. Or, in newer versions of Safari, it will appear in Safari Downloads (the icon is a circle with an arrow). We recommend downloading directly to the download folder. for that reason,[今すぐダウンロード]Right click and[リンクファイルのダウンロード先]Select,[ダウンロード先]To change. The name usually ends with a .zip. This is because it is a Zip file that compresses the file to reduce its size and speed up the download.

Once the app is downloaded, you can click on it to install it. For .zip files, double-click to unzip the file. You need to double-click again to install. If the file contains .dmg at the end, the file is uncompressed and the installation will start as soon as you double-click it. How to install the app from the web

Apple is confident that the app is safe and secure, so it makes installing the app from the Mac App Store a bit easier. When you install an app from the web, it gets a little complicated because Apple tells you to make sure the app is safe.

That doesn’t mean Apple is taking responsibility for you. Apps that can be downloaded from the web include apps created by Apple Certified Developers (must be secure), non-certified apps (but I’m sure they’re safe), or non-certified apps. There are three types. Do not install it as it is not safe. As Apple explained how to secure your Mac, Apple has a number of steps to prevent you from installing insecure apps. One is Gatekeeper, which ensures that the developer has a certificate issued by Apple, and the other is XProtect. It’s like Apple’s built-in anti-virus software that blocks anything with malicious code.

The first step in installing the software is to click on the downloaded file. This is either a DMG or a zip, as explained above. When you double-click a file, the first thing you’ll probably see is a message like the following warning:[App Name]”This is an app downloaded from the Internet. Are you sure you want to open it?”

[開く]Click to start the installation. The installation wizard may appear. macOS indicates that you need to drag the app to the application folder. Simply drag the app to the folder icon and release the mouse button to complete the process. Now click the Launchpad button on the dock and you should be ready to use the app.

If you see a warning that your app is from an “unidentified developer,” you need to fine-tune your security settings to allow the app to be installed. For advice on how to do this, read How to open a Mac app from an unidentified developer.

How to install an unsupported app

You may not be able to install the app because the version of macOS you are running does not support the app.

Some older apps will not work on recent versions of macOS. For example, Apple has stopped supporting 32-bit versions of apps on macoS Catalina. This means that if you install that version of macOS or a subsequent version (Big Sur), many apps will stop working. Read: An app that doesn’t work in Catalina. Here are some helpful tips on what to do if your software is out of date and what to do about Apple’s non-optimized & update-needed warnings.

Or you may not have the Mac version of the app you want to run. In that case, you can use virtual machine software such as Parallels Desktop or VMware Fusion to run Windows on your Mac (unless it’s an M1 Mac). Read: The best virtual machine software for Mac and how to run Windows on Mac. There is also a guide for running Windows apps on your Mac using Crossover. This allows you to run Windows apps without running Windows.

How to update Mac app

After installing the app, you should always make sure you are using the latest version. This avoids issues related to app security and issues that may be caused by bugs or other changes.

You can enable automatic updates in the App Store so that your app updates as soon as an update is published. You can also set up your Mac to check for updates outside the App Store. Learn how to achieve both of these scenarios by updating all Mac apps.

How to remove the app

Finally, if you decide that the app you added to your system isn’t really what you want, you should remove it so that your files don’t occupy valuable storage space. To do this, we recommend that you read the step-by-step guide on how to uninstall Mac apps.

