TP-Link Archer AX50 (AX3000) Dual Band Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router Review





The TP-Link Archer AX50 ($ 149.99) is a rare and affordable router that finds a sweet spot between high-end and budget-class models. It offers the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and delivers reliable speeds in throughput testing. It also comes with some features commonly found on more expensive models, such as link aggregation, lifelong parental controls, anti-malware software, and USB connectivity. Its file transfer performance can be faster, but it doesn’t prevent you from winning the Editor’s Choice Award for an affordable Wi-Fi 6 router.

More features than the most affordable routers

The Archer AX50 looks exactly like the Archer AX10 we reviewed earlier this year. Two-tone glossy matte black finish with textured grille, four adjustable antennas and six small LED indicators. It measures 1.5 x 10.2 x 5.3 inches (HWD) and has four Gigabit LAN ports on the back, a WAN port, a USB 3.0 port, a power and power jack, a reset button, and a Wi-Fi / WPS button. .. None of the ports are multi-gigs, but the AX50 supports link aggregation. This is a great feature for routers in this price range.

The AX50 is a dual-band AX3000 router that can reach maximum (theoretical) speeds of up to 574 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band and up to 2,402 Mbps in the 5 GHz band. It features a dual-core CPU and uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technologies such as OFDMA packet transmission, MU-MIMO simultaneous data streaming, direct beamforming to clients, and Smart Connect (band steering). However, it does not support WPA3 encryption or 160MHz channel bandwidth.

Like the Archer AX11000 gaming router and Deco X20 mesh system, the Archer X50 comes with TP-Link’s HomeCare suite of anti-malware, pair rental controls, and QoS software. Anti-malware software allows you to apply malicious content filters to isolate infected clients and display security alerts. The QoS settings also provide gaming, streaming, surfing, and chat presets that allow you to easily assign bandwidth priorities. Homecare parental controls provide presets for kids, youth, teens, and adults, including age-appropriate website filters for gambling, social networking, games, chat rooms, and other adult content. You can also check your browsing history and set access schedules and time limits for each client.

The AX50 can be managed with the TP-Link Tether mobile app for Android and iOS devices. Alternatively, you can use the web console. Both are easy to use, but the web console offers some more advanced options such as DHCP server, NAT forwarding, firewall, and IPv6 settings.

The tether app opens and lists all TP-Link routers[マイデバイス]Screen is displayed. Tap the AX50 panel to open the home screen. The home screen displays network maps and panels for both Wi-Fi wireless bands and guest networks. Tap the appropriate panel to access the 2.4GHz or 5GHz wireless settings. Here you can enable and disable bandwidth, rename, change Wi-Fi password, and enable Smart Connect. This will create a single SSID and password for both radio bands.

At the bottom of the home screen[クライアント],[在宅ケア],and[ツール]There is a button.[クライアント]Tap the button to see a list of connected devices and their IP addresses. Tap the client to see the band you are using, the MAC address, and the date of participation. Here you can enable parental control for your device, give it QoS priority, and block internet access. HomeCare allows you to create parental control profiles, enable antivirus options, and assign QoS presets to clients.[ツール]Click the button to display a screen where you can access all of the above settings, create a guest network, and perform network diagnostics.

Reliable throughput and signal strength

The AX50 is easy to install regardless of whether you use the TP-Link Tether mobile app or the web console. I started by using Tether to download the app and create a TP-Link ID. next,[マイデバイス]Tap the plus icon in the upper right corner of the screen to add a new device,[ルーター]Select, follow the instructions to turn off the modem, connect the router to the modem, and turn on everything. When all the LEDs are on,[次へ]Tap to connect to the router’s SSID using the phone’s Wi-Fi settings. Enter the password on your Wi-Fi Info card to return to the app[接続済み]I tapped. The app quickly found the router and entered the password for the new router. I chose the connection type (dynamic IP), named both radio bands and created a new Wi-Fi password. After a brief firmware update, the installation was complete.

The AX50 performed quite well in throughput testing. The speed of 109Mbps was faster than the D-Link DIR-LX1870 (100Mbps), Linksys MR 7350 (78Mbps), and D-Link DIR-X1560 (80Mbps). At a distance of 30 feet, the AX50 led the pack at a speed of 42 Mbps.

The Archer AX50’s 689Mbps speed in the 5GHz proximity test was faster than the D-Link DIR LX-1870 (569Mbps) and Linksys MR7350 (662Mbps), but slightly behind the D-Link DIR-X1560 (712Mbps). It was. That said, the 231Mbps speed in the 30-foot test was the highest honor.

To test file transfer performance, move a 1.5GB folder of mixed music, video, photo and document files between a USB drive directly connected to the router and a wired desktop PC for read and write speeds. Time the time. .. The Archer AX50 managed a write speed of 42MBps. This is decent, but not as fast as the Asus RT-AX86U (52 MBps) or Linksys MR-7350 (74 MBps). In read tests, the AX50 gained a faster 44MBps, but it still did not match the RT-AX86U (66MBps) or MR-7350 (80Mbps).

Test your router’s signal strength using the Ekahau Sidekick Wi-Fi diagnostic device and Ekahau’s Survey mobile app. This combination produces a heatmap showing the router’s 2.4GHz and 5GHz signal strengths across the test home. (Note: Ekahau is owned by J2 Global, the parent company of Ziff Davis, the publisher of PCMag.com.)

From top to bottom: 2.4GHz signal strength, 5GHz signal strength

The circles on the heatmap represent the location of the router and the colors represent the signal strength. Dark green is the strongest signal and bright yellow is the weak signal. The gray area indicates that there is no measurable signal reception. As shown in the 2.4GHz map above, the AX50 delivered a strong 2.4GHz signal in most test homes, but the signal was slightly weaker in every corner of the house and garage. The router’s 5GHz radio provided a better range and the signal remained relatively strong throughout the house.

The best Wi-Fi 6 router for the price

The TP-Link Archer AX50 provides some great high-end features for a $ 150 router, including multiple LAN ports with USB connectivity and link aggregation. It also comes with a free lifetime subscription to HomeCare that protects your network from malware, prevents your family from visiting unwanted websites, and delivers powerful throughput performance in your tests. Its file transfer performance is good enough and it does not support 160MHz channel bandwidth, but wide channel technology is usually found in much more expensive routers. Nonetheless, the Archer AX50 is an excellent product that deserves the Editor’s Choice Award for midrange Wi-Fi 6 routers.

TP-Link Archer AX50 (AX3000) Dual Band Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router Bottom Line

The TP-Link Archer AX50 is an affordable midrange Wi-Fi 6 router with high throughput, lifelong malware protection and parental controls.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos