Google’s new alliance wants to get a digital key, mobile ID that runs on Android

Strong insider buying could show the bottom of these two stocks

All investors know that the path to profit is to buy low and sell high. This is the basic principle of any economic trading system. However, the trick is to recognize if the inventory is low enough to buy. The most important moment to buy is when your inventory runs out. This maximizes returns when stock prices start to rise again. There are many clues that investors can use to find the bottom of the price. Take a closer look at insider buying trends today. Insiders, executives, board members, and other knowledgeable people not only manage the company, but also know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge or trade it blatantly, and government regulatory disclosure rules help keep insiders honest. However, their honest stock trading can be very profitable. These are the people who have the deepest knowledge of a particular stock. Therefore, be careful especially when buying and selling in bulk. In this case, using the TipRanks Insiders Hot Stocks tool, we found two stocks that have recently fallen in price and the fall is consistent with some profitable insider trading. Let’s take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Get started in the pharmaceutical industry with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver disease. Intercept Pharma is working on the development of treatments for some chronic and serious diseases of the liver, such as primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s main compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of CDCA bile acids and can play a role in treating liver conditions via the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also known as Ocaliva, has been approved by the US FDA and Europe for use in the treatment of PBC. Intercept has seen significant changes in the last few months. First, the company has experienced the termination of senior management. Starting January 1, this year, corporate COO Jerome Durso will become CEO, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will resign on March 26. His position will be tentatively replaced by Rocco Venezia. To measure. On the business side, the company reported its 4Q20 results at the end of February. With this release, OCA’s global sales have increased significantly. Fourth-quarter net sales were up 18% year-on-year to $ 83.3 million, and full-year sales were up 25% year-on-year to $ 312.7 million. The company provided guidance on OCA’s net revenue for 2021 from $ 325 million to $ 355 million. On the downside, net EPS losses in the fourth quarter were worse than expected, at $ 1.58 against an expected loss of $ 1.47. OCA sales also increased from last year, but quarterly sales were also lower than expected. After the announcement of financial results, the stock price fell 19%. The loss occurred in addition to the difficult nine months for interception. During that period, inventories have decreased by about 74%. A series of losses occurred last June when the FDA rejected the OCA’s application for approval to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. The OCA is currently conducting a large phase 3 trial of this condition, supporting a new application for approval by the end of this year. There are no current drugs to treat NASH and its complications, and Intercept predicts that the market could reach $ 5 billion in annual sales. Looking at insider trading, we can see that the board of directors Srinivas Akkaraju bought 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches from March 10th to March 12th. With a total cost of $ 5.02 million, the company’s Akkarjus stock is currently worth it. $ 13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush’s Liana Mousesatos are cautiously optimistic. Five-star analysts rate ICPT as an outperform (or buy), and her $ 88 price target represents a remarkable rise of 331% over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Moussatos achievements) We’ve made several tweaks to the model. Management will resubmit OCA / NASHNDA to the FDA by YE: 21. As a result, the US launch date of OCA / NASH has been postponed from July 15, 2022 to February 15, 2023 to ensure sufficient time to meet FDA requirements and commercial readiness. .. Musatos said the estimated treatable PBC population was reduced from approximately 34K to 32K due to the potential OCA / PBC label changes in patients who reached the most advanced stages of PBC. Musatos is a bullish outlier here. As the breakdown of the last 14 reviews shows, Wall Street’s army of analysts is clearly separated by this stock. These include 6 buys, 7 holds, and 1 sell, with a consensus rating of medium buys. The share price is $ 20.40, and the average price target of $ 43.33 shows that it is up 112% from that level. (See TipRanks ICPT Equity Analysis) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shift gear to the insurance industry where Kinsale Capital offers excess and surplus line insurance products. These are the policies that customers take to protect against excessive risk or risk that is too high for a regular insurance company. Kinsale is dedicated to these high-risk insurance products and manages both the claim and underwriting process. At Kinsale, both revenue and revenue have increased significantly over the past year. At the top line, fourth-quarter 2008 sales were $ 139.33 million, up 51%, and EPS was $ 1.65 per share, up 109% from the previous year, based on net income of $ 38.2 million. Full-year Kinsale revenue reached $ 459.88 million, an increase of 45% over the previous year. Full-year EPS rose from $ 2.86 in 2019 to $ 3.87 in 2020, up 35% year-on-year. Revenue and revenue growth are due to growth in key business segments of all companies. Kinsale saw significant increases in total written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating margin both quarterly and full year. The company finished 2020 with $ 1.3 billion in cash and investment assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the healthy results reported, KNSL shares have declined in the last three months. Stock prices peaked in mid-December and have fallen 35% ever since. The fall in stock prices did not discourage Stephen Bensinger from the company’s board of directors from increasing his stake. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches totaling 3,500 shares and paid $ 607,000. This brings his full holdings in the company to more than 30,000 shares, worth more than $ 5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, who covers the Compass Point company, lays out a solid bull case. We continue to believe that the basic picture remains positive for KNSL. E & S premium growth remains strong (46% year-over-year), underwriting is highly profitable, leading to an industry-leading composite ratio … KNSL should also lead to additional reserve redundancy. It claims a cost advantage for technology support over other companies in the same industry. Alexander has commented that KNSL has been cautiously moving during the development of this new paradigm, but has made some intrusion into the insurance technology space. Alexander evaluated the stock as a buy and set a price target of $ 225. This shows that there is room for a 39% increase a year ahead. (Click here to see Alexander’s performance) Solid results in traditional financial sectors like insurance are always appreciated on Wall Street, so here based on the last three It is not surprising that the strong bi-consensus assessments at are unanimous. Review. The average stock price target is $ 235, which could rise 45% from the current stock price of $ 161.94. (See TipRanks KNSL Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. give me. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

