Pentagon Innovation Leader Emphasizes US-China Technology Competition Importance> Pentagon> Pentagon News





As a threat to the pace, China has a well-integrated, systematic and long-term strategy to ensure that it is making every effort to reach its goal of becoming the best in the world in technology. The director of the National Defense Industrial Association told the National Defense Industrial Association on Tuesday.

“We haven’t entered a new Cold War,” said Michael Brown in a virtual keynote to the NDIA National Security Artificial Intelligence Conference and Exhibition.

What makes him different from the previous Cold War begins with the size of China’s economy. According to Mr Brown, China’s population is quadrupled, so it’s clear that it could overtake the United States in terms of economic scale.

Another important difference is that China is well integrated into the global economic system, he said.

“That’s part of why they’re rising economically dramatically and taking advantage of global institutions. They’re well-integrated and, in fact, [up] How are those institutions operating?China [also] We want to successfully integrate commercial technology into the military. ”

According to Brown, China already has state-of-the-art technology and is very impressive.

“If you see them challenging us [in] AI [artificial intelligence], They are much closer than we want and we need to keep investing to stay ahead. I think AI is just one area where we need to continue investing to ensure we take the lead (with our allies), “he said.

DIU emphasized that China has more genetic data on US citizens than the United States. They also emphasize understanding what can be done by mining that data and combining it with other stolen information (such as health records and security clearance information). This has dramatic offensive and defensive consequences. He added.

Brown said one of the things the United States needs to do is think about long-term investment in technology.[and] Don’t make sure you’re setting up a table with winners and losers. That would create a very strong set of commercial suppliers that could challenge these Chinese global champions, “he explained.

If the United States, like China, thinks over the next 20, 30, or 40 years, such an investment would have immeasurable spillover, Brown said. He adds that this is where the Internet, global positioning systems, miniaturized electronics, and other important innovations lead to tremendous economic prosperity and thus guarantee US national security. I did.

Mr Brown considers the technology competition with China to be a superpower marathon, and said there are four steps the United States should take to lay the perfect foundation for this competition.

Strengthen investment in basic research and development at both the federal level and the private sector. “I think it’s one of the benefits of federal-funded R & D. [research and development] Do you have a very long-term view and are willing to take risks, “he said. “We did this to increase the number of engineers in the 1960s, so we need to do the same. We want all US departments and institutions to work together.” This will take the lead in the technology competition. I think we get the principle of organization in terms of ensuring, “he said. Keeping in mind that China has a sense of urgency to motivate us, we will focus on the country’s shareholder revolution. “Basically, since the 1980s we have been increasingly focused on capital efficiency. [such as] What are the short-term measures in a world where there are no good competitors? But in a world where there are challenges from strategic enemies, you probably don’t want your supply chain to cross those territories. In addition to reflecting the efficiency of capital, it is our hope to ensure that the capital markets are sufficiently long-term concentrated so that we can invest in strategic capabilities. ”

