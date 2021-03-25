Why these Chicago tech companies expect serious growth in 2021





After enduring the wave of change that hit the world in 2020, companies had to quickly develop strategies to adapt to the normals of new businesses. However, some organizations have taken the COVID-19 pandemic in one fell swoop and are finding opportunities for growth and innovation, despite clearing economic uncertainty. And, according to some of the local tech companies we talked to, they have laid the foundations needed for a crucial success in 2021.

For example, Amin Harari, founder and chief strategy officer of ClearCut Analytics, has built a strong foundation on a scale with products and services proven in retail analytics for the past few years. .. Meanwhile, Abby Hunt, vice president of marketing for researchplatformdscout, expects human-centric data to continue to play a key role in driving innovation across the industry, so employers are fully adopting it. Said.

Below, Built In Chicago has caught up with Harari and Hunt on the strategy for expected success and all the pins placed on the roadmap in the process. Want to be an important element of the broader efforts of either team? They are hiring.

Clear analysis

Amin Harari

Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

ClearCuts’ mission is to empower consumer packaged product brands by providing critical sales data for strategic decisions and existing as a missing link in the retail data ecosystem. Using an analyzed database of over $ 50 billion in e-commerce, they aim to grow their in-house team and improve their corporate culture for even greater victories next year.

What is one of the most important focal points for your business in the coming months?

2021 is a very important and exciting time for ClearCut. Over the past few years, we have built a strong foundation on a scale with proven products and services, the right teams and a vibrant workplace. And now we are ready to focus on growth.

So how can this be achieved? First, we created an aggressive product roadmap. Our roadmap aims to optimize data processing and build new capabilities to further position ClearCut as a leading provider of CPG-branded retail and consumer insights.

Second, we plan to invest heavily in our sales and marketing teams to expand our target market and increase brand awareness.

And third, we are working to double our culture. We are sensitive to ensuring that growth does not undermine the unique and positive atmosphere we have created so enthusiastically.

Recruiting the right people who believe in the power of data for better decision making, as well as embodying our values, is an important criterion.

How does this affect your business or industry?

From an industry perspective, ClearCut is a missing link in the retail data ecosystem. As more CPG companies combine e-commerce and Amazon sales data with in-store data, they are in the best position to innovate and expand in today’s dynamic retail environment.

From a business perspective, ClearCut needs to nearly double its workforce by the end of the year to grow rapidly. Most of these hires belong to the sales, marketing, and product teams.

For example, we are looking for enthusiastic sales developers, account executives, digital marketing leaders, client success managers, and product engineers. Recruiting the right people who believe in the power of data for better decision making, as well as embodying our values, is an important criterion. In addition to this, we are pleased to offer promotion opportunities to existing employees who have proven ready to step up at this important stage of growth.

dscout

Abbey Hunt

Vice President of Marketing

Research platform dscout helps make products and brands more human-centric. The software specializes in humanizing high-density data by analyzing millions of moments in context and providing important information to clients based on real human experience.

After being forced to take a step back in the middle of a pandemic, dscouts vice president said how this turning moment left new room for growth and why the role of research is more important than ever. I shared it.

What is one of the most important focal points for your business in the coming months?

We will return to accepting and celebrating our growth.

We started 2020 and were excited about what that year would bring to the product innovation of the dscout year, and our outstanding service was driving our research team to find us. And the game-changing research being done on the dscouts platform was exciting.

After that, the pandemic became a reality. Like all other organizations, we had to take some time to pause and understand the impact.

DSCOUT Team Details Success Secrets: How dscouts’ Empathy Mission Builds Powerful Tools for Researchers

What we found was that companies were doubling the distance surveys they were conducting, both in breadth and depth. COVID-19 overturned the way we approach almost every situation and shed even more light on the critical issues and inequality that need to be addressed. Researchers around the world have delved into how people are experiencing these changes, from grocery shopping to unemployment to interacting with extended families.

The world’s most innovative companies are truly invested in understanding the human experience, and dscout was able to provide the important tools needed to gather this insight.

How does this affect your business or industry?

For us at dscout, this means full adoption. All teams in our organization are growing and we are looking for motivated individuals who are excited about the challenges that are in front of us. The research and design industry is growing at a pace that exceeds our expectations, and dscout is committed to being a partner that continues to drive that growth.

As we grow into a wider industry, we will hear more and more about the role that research plays in driving innovation in every aspect of our business. Research is no longer a secret weapon, and we will see it become more accessible.

Designated researchers will continue to carry out rigorous research that requires expertise, while small, low-value research projects will be stripped off by other teams throughout the organization. The democratization of this research will enable businesses as a whole to better understand the needs of their customers and thereby serve them.

