Blame a racist rant teacher against his son after Palmdale’s mom forgets to log off Zoom – NBC Los Angeles





A black sixth-grade mother told the Palmdale School District on Thursday on suspicion of racist rants directed at her son and his family by a teacher who did not approve Zoom after a student-teacher session. I submitted a legal claim.

In the video, teachers can be heard despising their families and referring to their ethnicity in a negative way, allegedly a precursor to the proceedings.

“The horrifying comments made by the teacher in the video are really painful for mothers and young sons to hear,” said plaintiff’s lawyer, John C. Taylor.

“It is unlikely that educators will mock and despise the family. There is no doubt that the incident has hurt them,” he said. I often face behind the scenes today. “

The PSD representative did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Plaintiff’s representative lawyer, Neil Gerawat, said that plaintiffs reached out for help and her son, like many parents whose children struggle to move to online education during a coronavirus pandemic. Said he found that he was being treated unfairly because of his skin tone.

Two separate racist letters recently addressed to Asians in Southern California. Hetty Chang reported in NBC4 News on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

She claims that Palmdale’s Desert Willow Fine Arts, a sixth-grade female son at the Science and Technology Magnet Academy, struggled with his online platform and had difficulty accessing the system for instruction. ..

The boy’s mother said he frequently contacted school staff for help and was instructed to follow up with the child’s teacher, and the educator in question responded by scheduling a zoom call between the boy and his mother. Did.

Allegedly, the teacher accidentally left the zoom signed at the end of the session and began a “racist and inflammatory rant” about the boy and his mother, which lasted more than 30 minutes.

Several letters came out and the police tried to figure out who was behind them.Tony Singh reports March 24, 2021

According to the lawyer, the boy’s mother recorded the rant because she couldn’t believe what she was listening to and thought no one believed her because the comments were so exorbitant. She repeatedly ridicules and slanders his mother.

The teacher went on to call the family “a part of (curse)” and claimed that the boy had learned to lie and make excuses for everyone because “this is what blacks are doing”.

