A buffet of hatred on Google Podcasts

If Apple bans podcasts such as Jones, RSS feeds will be removed from the directory. Google Podcasts says it doesn’t want to take that step, except in a limited number of cases.

The service content policy compares its functionality to the aggregation of Google search links. Unless the podcast violates the rules that apply to the links that appear in Google Search, most of them are based on legal restrictions, but the podcast remains in Google Podcasts. Google makes a distinction as to which podcast it promotes, and it makes it easier to find. We do not recommend content of an inappropriate, insensitive, or offensive nature and cite certain concerns, such as harassment, hatred, deceptive, or dangerous content.

The company likens the podcast platform to search, but Google Podcasts’ unique product description mentions important differences such as controlling playback speed, creating playlists, and downloading and storing content.

However, there is at least one connection between Google Podcasts and Google Search. In 2019, Google began using its own platform to integrate podcasts into search results, allowing content to be played directly from the results page. Currently, all podcasts, including podcasts that feature malicious language, benefit from this feature under Google policy.

In the early days, content moderation in podcasting was virtually non-existent. Apple, the industry’s largest and most influential player who added podcast support to iTunes in 2005, initially paid little attention to the early ecosystem and chose to act primarily as a delivery vehicle. ..

The company’s conscientious negligence has benefited many creators. Popular comedians (Adam Carolla, Marc Maron) and public radio asylum seekers (Katelyn Presto, The Hart, Nick van der Cork, Love + Radio) take advantage of low barriers to entry media. I found a viewer. Many freedoms of expression are highly valued without the burden of the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates radio and television broadcasters.

