Samsung’s new partnership gives a glimpse into the future of drone delivery in just one Irish town





In Oranmore, a small town in Galway, Ireland, you’ll instantly experience the potential of drone delivery. In a partnership with the newly announced Irish drone delivery company Manna, Samsung will deliver small electronic devices such as phones and smartwatches within 3 minutes if someone from Oranmore orders from the Samsung Irish online store. I promise.

According to Samsung’s announcement, Mana will use a custom-developed aerospace drone to complete the delivery. The ability of drones to travel at speeds above 60 kilometers per hour (about 37 miles per hour) seems to guarantee these aggressive delivery times, but it’s probably also helpful to operate only within a 2km radius of the dispatch center. I will.

However, Samsung and Manna are breaking new ground through partnerships. People living in Orenmore may already be familiar with mana drones, which offer everything from groceries to medicines, thanks to a contract with the grocery chain Tesco in 2020.

Samsung mobile phone packaged for shipping with mana drone Image: Samsung

Both Samsung and Mana say they are keen on expanding delivery services nationwide, but other companies outside Ireland are experimenting with drones as well. Amazon began testing drones in the United Kingdom after regulatory approval in 2016. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also tested prescriptions, including a partnership between UPS and CVS, at retirement homes in Florida, and by Wal-Mart in North Carolina.

All of these tests seem to help those who are beginning to feel like an inevitable reality. Next day delivery will be like next minute delivery. Regulators need to agree on drone flight standards to achieve that. In the case of FAA, freedom of flight requires a new identification system to determine ownership. Given the pace of government, it may all seem like a long way off, but there are more and more examples of that potential future flowing into the present, like this Samsung stunt.

