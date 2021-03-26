Ballechitos Water District Wins Sonic Tech Aoko Destruction Award





Photos via https://www.vwd.org/

The Ballechitos Water District was announced Thursday that it has won two awards for its innovative use of technology to reduce algae outbreaks in the Ma Reservoir.

The district received the Excellence in Action National Award from the WateReuse Association and the Innovation and Resiliency State Award from the California Association of Sanitation Agencies for its use of ultrasonic technology to address the water quality of the Stanley A. Mar Reservoir. Chemical treatment.

The most common way to treat blue-green algae is to use chemicals. VWD instead uses technology developed by the international company LG Sonic to provide an overview of water quality that enables the identification and treatment of algae outbreaks.

The award is evidence of Vallecitos Water Districts’ commitment to innovation, said Mike Sannella, President of Vallecitos. District staff are commended for their efforts to improve and enhance their operations using innovative technology.

Every 10 minutes, a reservoir buoy measures and monitors green and turquoise algae populations, pH, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, and water temperature. Data is collected in real time and uploaded to web-based software. The software uses the data to predict blue-green algae 3-10 days in advance.

The LG Sonic Buoy can create a sound barrier in the top water layer. This affects the buoyancy of the algae and prevents them from rising where they can absorb sunlight due to the growth of photosynthesis.

In the absence of sunlight and nutrients, algae cells sink deeper into the water, where they are broken down by natural bacteria and do not release toxins into the water. This technology also reduces the overall level of algae, reducing the need for chemical treatment and allowing the district to provide reclaimed water to its customers.

Originally known as La Costa Storage’s No. 1 Dam and Reservoir, the Ma Reservoir was renamed after Stanley A. Mar, the founder of VWD and a 35-year board member. Completed in 1981, it stored up to 54 million gallons of reclaimed water for later use in irrigation.

VWD has contracts with Carlsbad and Oliven Hein Municipal Water Districts to supply as much as 5 million gallons of reclaimed water per day as needed.

Reclaimed waters are exposed to strong sunlight with little rain, so nutrient-rich reclaimed water can cause blue-green algae.

City news service

