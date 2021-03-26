Dylan Howard Empire Media Acquires 12 Digital and Printing Brands





New from the acquisition of Radar Online to CEO from a controversial editor, Dylan Howard enters the U.S. market with a formula featuring expensive quarterly prints and consumer-friendly digital titles. I’m betting that I can introduce a dozen titles.

Howard announced on Thursday that the newly established Empire Media has acquired 12 digital and printing brands. This includes titles focused on celebrities competing with his old employer, A360 Media, formerly known as American Media.

In addition to Radar Online, which he purchased from A360 Media, Empire Media also owns Okmagazine.com. This is the OK digital version of the A360. magazine.

OK American spokesman! At A360, the media refused to comment on the competition from the former editorial director. However, the “Notes to Readers” on the mast head of the printed version on March 28 says “OK”. “The partnership with Okmagazine.com has ended.”

Howard also prints quarterly magazines of half a dozen other titles under Empire, including Yoga, How It Works, All About Space, History of War, All About History, and Royal Observer. intend to do something.

He doesn’t reveal the source of funding, but an Australian-born journalist said he had already hired 40 people to launch a new media company.

“We are privately owned and have zero investors,” Howard said when faced with funding.

Empire Media is separate from his other media venture, Grazia USA. This is the US version of a high-end Italian fashion title. Howard has already released a digital version of the magazine and plans to introduce a printed version in the fall.

Howard, who played a key role in the National Enquirers’ catch and kill scandal before leaving American media last year, launched his media empire at a tough time. Despite lower advertising costs, he still faces a lot of competition, especially in the celebrity space. For example, Royal Observers will see Empire’s new Book Agin, which focuses on quarterly Royals, confront the new quarterly People Royals from the much larger Meredith.

Still, it’s a tough market for journalists, and Howard seems to have no trouble finding the talent to direct what would normally be considered a high-risk startup.

Former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of OK, Jaclyn Roth! The magazine has been tapped as the editor-in-chief of Royal Observer and Morning Honey. Contribution editors of the Royal Observer include former British tabloid Sun Phildampier and Dicky Arbiter, a spokesman for Queen Elizabeth II from 1988 to 2000.

Michael Gioia, a senior editor of Star until July 2019, is now the editor-in-chief of OKmagazine.com. Former Alex Lang of the McClatchy newspaper in South Florida is the editor-in-chief of Front Page Detectives, which is rebranding old brands to digital titles.

And he said he plans to add to the 40 journalists and editors hired so far.

“With our established portfolio, we are in demand with a supply of high-quality, professional journalism provided through traditional point-of-sale and proprietary technology solutions that we are building to find a significant number of audiences in a niche. We will respond, “says Howard.

