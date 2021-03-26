Facebook, Google, Twitter Grilled by Congress: What You Need to Know





Facebook, Twitter, and Google consider their role in disseminating false information.

Brett Pearce / CNET

Facebook, Google, and Twitter CEOs face face-to-face with US lawmakers on Thursday about false information, technology addiction, and other issues that plague some of the world’s largest online platforms3 Beat a human executive.

Executives have testified in parliament in the past, but Thursday’s marathon hearing has been held since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in January’s deadly Capitol Hill riot. Appeared in front of Congressman for the first time.

The dissemination of false information about the coronavirus, the 2020 US presidential election, and other topics have increased tensions between tech companies and lawmakers seeking new regulations. At various points in the five-hour or longer hearing, Congressmen interrupted technical executives and pressured them to answer “yes” or “no” to the question.

“You have the means, but we have repeatedly chosen the involvement and interests of our users, our country, and our democracy in health and security,” said the Chair of the House Communications Technology Subcommittee. Mike Doyle, the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania, said at a hearing.

The highlights of Thursday’s hearing are:

Screen time with kids

Facebook Messenger has a version for children under the age of 13.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

Democrats and Republicans have expressed concern about the potential negative impact of social media on children. “Big Tech basically gives children lit cigarettes and wants them to be addicted for the rest of their lives,” said Ohio Republican Rep. Bill Johnson. Facebook-owned Instagram requires users to be at least 13 years old, but the company is building a version of a photo sharing app for children under 12 years old. The company already has a children’s version of Facebook Senger, and Google-owned YouTube also has a children’s app.

Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO said his 3- and 5-year-old daughters don’t use most of the company’s products. He allows his eldest daughter, Max, to use Messenger Kids to send messages to his cousins ​​and watch educational YouTube videos with both kids. Zuckerberg opposed the idea that Facebook’s products would harm children, but acknowledged that there were still issues that needed to be resolved, such as “how people can control their children’s experiences.” I did.

Pichai: When asked if Google investigated the impact of its products on children’s mental health, Pichai said the company is in extensive consultation with experts, including mental health organizations. He added that YouTube is working with partners to curate children’s content and publish videos on science, manga, and Sesame Street. Pichai agreed later in the hearing that this was an important issue and said he also had children and was worried about their screen time.

Section 230

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg proposed a new regulatory idea at a hearing.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Lawmakers say they are looking for new regulations, including Article 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a law that protects online businesses from liability for content posted by users. “Today, our law does nothing but limit the spread of disinformation to these companies,” said Frank Pallone, Jr., chairman of the Energy Commerce Commission, a Democrat in New Jersey. I’m giving a check. ”

Zuckerberg: Facebook’s chief supports the change in Section 230. In a prepared statement, he said companies “need to prove that they have a system in place to identify and remove illegal content,” but some of the content is from them. Avoid detection. But he added that lawmakers need to be aware of the impact on smaller platforms.

Pichai: Google is concerned that changing or abolishing Section 230 can make content moderation difficult and reduce freedom of expression. When asked if he would support Zuckerberg’s proposed changes, Pichai said the company would welcome “there is definitely a good proposal for transparency and accountability.”

Dorsey: Reflecting Pichai’s remarks, Dorsey said Zuckerberg’s idea of ​​transparency was “good,” but “it would be very difficult to determine what the big and small platforms are.” Added.

January 6 Attack on US Capitol

Facebook, Google, and Twitter were asked about the possible role the platform played in the deadly Capitol Hill riots on January 6.

Getty Images

The tech CEO was forced to play the role of the platform in connection with the January attack on the US Capitol when Donald Trump’s mob tried to suspend election certification. Under the attack, the platform all suspended or banned Trump due to his role in inciting riots.

Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO said the company tried to remove posts that could lead to violence and worked closely with law enforcement agencies to identify rebels. However, he downplayed Facebook’s role at the event. “I believe the former president should be responsible for his words and those who break the law should be responsible for their actions,” he said.

Pichai: Google CEO said YouTube deleted thousands of videos that violated the rule before the riots. “We had a clear policy and were actively implementing this area.”

Dorsey: Twitter leaders said his company worked hard to remove posts and tried not to amplify false information. “There was no prior sign that this would happen, so we had to respond very quickly.” Whether the platform “takes any responsibility” to disseminate the false information that led to the attack on the Capitol. Each CEO was confused when asked to answer “yes” or “no” to. Dorsey said lawmakers need to consider “not just the technology platform we use” and “the broader ecosystem.”

Alleged anti-conservative bias

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was asked about the platform’s decision to limit the reach of New York Post articles during the 2020 US election season.

Queenie Wong / CNET

Many Republicans have burned the CEO with frequent and recurring claims that the platform is censoring conservative voices. Technical leaders denied the accusations, saying they would apply their policies regardless of politics.

Dorsey: Twitter CEO was asked about the company’s decision to ban sharing of New York Post articles about Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, posted three weeks before the election day. According to Dorsey, Twitter’s handling of the article was a “complete mistake.” “We don’t make policies according to certain political trends,” Dorsey said. “If you find it, write it down.”

Zuckerberg: Asked about removing conservative and potentially silent content, Zuckerberg said the company’s artificial intelligence software doesn’t always work properly. “We need to build systems and content in 150 languages ​​around the world and we need to do it quickly. Unfortunately, there are some mistakes when trying to do this quickly and effectively. . “

