Q & A: Distinguishing Parkinson’s Disease from Other Movement Disorders-Med-Tech Innovation





After clinical studies have shown that the NeuroMotor Pen can be used to distinguish Parkinson’s disease (PD) from other movement disorders, Med-Tech Innovation News has caught up with Dr. Rutger Zietsma, CEO of Manus Neurodynamica. To find its meaning.

Can you summarize what recent clinical studies have shown with the NeuroMotor Pen (NMP)?

Verification of diagnostic clinical outcomes of Parkinson’s disease

Since 2011, a series of bench tests and clinical validation studies have been conducted in Europe with opinion leaders in the field of movement disorders in Amsterdam, Froningen, Dublin and Newcastle upon Tyne, with specific biomarkers in the disease process of PD. Is shown. NMP can be captured independently.

The latest study, completed in 2020, found that 132 undiagnosed patients in a movement disorder clinic with tremor and other motor symptoms had a diagnostic accuracy of 80% (PD vs. other movement disorders) of 80% (sensitivity 95%, specificity). It was 63%). Making a definitive diagnostic decision was difficult, and the consultant’s neurologist ordered DatSCAN for confirmation. NMP was compared to current best practices (based on expert conclusions 6 months after initial appointment, minimum DaTSCAN results and MDS-UPDRS score).

It was concluded that the diagnostic accuracy of NMP (PD vs. other movement disorders) was 80%, the sensitivity was 95%, and the specificity was 63%.

Info: Previous studies were published in peer-reviewed journals and reported:

A standardized NMP drawing task suitable for quantifying motor skills and PD symptoms using NMP biomarkers. Accurate quantification of motor skills and response to dopamine agonists with NMP biomarkers. Accuracy and resolution were higher than reference measurements, including standard clinical evaluation scores such as the Purdue pegboard task and UPDRS-III evaluation scale. NMP quantified the presence of tremor and microvariations that clinical experts could not detect with the naked eye. High reproducibility of motor biomarkers. Verification in 92 well-diagnosed patients (a much simpler diagnostic scenario than looking at the undiagnosed patients reported above with 80% accuracy) showed 82% functional in essential tremor. Classification accuracy of 69.8% and 72.2% was obtained in sexual tremor. Enhanced physiological tremor.

schizophrenia

The usefulness of NMP in assessing extrapyramidal side effects of antipsychotics was tested in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and the Lothian Health Board. Twenty-one patients with psychosis agreed to participate, gave informed consent, and were evaluated by the Extrapyramidal Symptoms Scale (ESRS), a scale evaluated by current standard clinicians. .. It assesses four types of drug-induced movement disorders: Parkinson’s syndrome and akathisia. By a standardized series of write tests using, dystonia, tardive dyskinesia, and Manus NeuroMotor Pen (NMP).

The results showed that the device was very easy to use and acceptable for patients suffering from psychosis, and the features measured by NMP highly predicted the laboratory findings determined by ESRS. In addition, facial features of tremor, bradykinesia, and side effects of drug-induced antipsychotics were also predicted by features measured by NMP.

Researchers suggest that the study is the first easily portable device that allows NMP to make an objective assessment of extrapyramidal side effects in antipsychotic treatment, and NMP uses antipsychotics. We conclude that it suggests that it has clinical utility and relevance to guide the treatment and management of the person taking it.

NMP provides an application to monitor the effects of drugs and, more importantly, to find the right dose to give patients the optimal dose that provides all the benefits but avoids side effects. To do. These side effects are always disasters that cause other clinical problems, often resulting in loss of writing ability (and loss of work). Psychiatrists have known this for 40 years, and pharmaceutical companies have been brushing under carpets. The market is currently open as pharmaceutical companies seek solutions. I’m discussing trying this important application on a larger scale with both the pharmaceutical company and two new scholars.

You’ve talked about the NeuroMotor pen used to treat Parkinson’s disease before, but did you always think it could be used for other conditions?

exactly. Our first focus was on the diagnosis and monitoring of Parkinson’s disease as an important area with strong signs that we could develop a sufficiently accurate solution. In order to focus resources on delivering marketable products, it was essential to have the first focus of R & D along with commercial strategy. After the PD market as our first bridgehead gained sufficient traction, I always imagined it would diversify.

Nevertheless, there are many neuropathy that affect the extrapyramidal system. The extrapyramidal system is part of the nervous system involved in fine-tuning voluntary movements, thus leading to motor abnormalities. All of these diseases may benefit from a non-invasive assessment of these extrapyramidal effects, supporting early identification, differential diagnosis, and treatment. Other disease areas include multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), as well as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

One example where we are already diversifying and collecting data is the use of NMP in schizophrenia, which has many similarities to PD. NMP allows healthcare professionals to accurately and objectively quantify the scores that clinicians normally (subjectively) observe. Patients taking antipsychotics are usually evaluated six times a year, and psychiatrists are good at observing / quantifying motor problems but not very good at keeping records, so automatic digital Keeping records is a big advantage.

Did you imagine it using it as a diagnostic tool for neurological conditions?

Yes, this is intentional and the first investment with the grant was specifically for the development of Parkinson’s disease diagnostic applications.

Can you summarize the conditions under which the neuromotor pen became available?

Currently, there is a regulatory claim only for Parkinson’s disease (PD) diagnosis, and it is provided as a PD diagnosis. NMP has not yet been sold for other uses.

Nonetheless, PD regulator claims for diagnosis include a variety of PD regulator claims that not only allow NMP to confirm PD, but also mimic PD symptoms such as essential tremor (ET), MS, PSP, MSA, and psychogenic tremor. It means that you can distinguish movement disorders. And so on, the actual application is wider. In fact, NMP helps clinicians not only diagnose PD, but also, based on test results, identify which illnesses patients may and may not be suffering from.

NMP can also be offered as an off-label solution in other application areas such as PD monitoring for schizophrenia and EPS evaluation (basically for any clinician’s possible use).

In light of these results, what’s next for Manus Neurodynamica?

Increased sales and marketing activities in the PD Beachy Head market. We expect to have at least 5 reference centers in the UK within 12 months. It is FDA approved in the United States. In parallel with ongoing commercial trials (under discussion) with at least one pharmaceutical company, we are developing solutions for Alzheimer’s disease and schizophrenia.

