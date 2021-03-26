Google Maps accused by campaign participants for unmoderated anti-Semitic comments on the Auschwitz site





A survey of the Auschwitz concentration camp Google Maps site collected by the Nazis in occupied Poland during World War II revealed more than 150 anti-Semitic comments posted by users and campaign participants. Called search engines to “do better”.

A study by the British newspaper The Guardian found that posts, such as the disappointment of Heil Hitler and SS breaking up, were hosted on Google for months and even years. Comment The shower was a great experience, Anne Frankley Im was glad I came, and good places to go if you want to lose weight fast were on the site for 4 and 9 years respectively.

At least 96 of the posts were by anonymous users, pretending to be Holocaust survivors Primo Levi, Australian serial killer Ivan Milat, SS commander Michael Wittmann, Adolf Hitler, and more. There is also. More than a dozen posts were made by a local guide and are the titles that Google will provide to users at the time of application.

The option to report offensive reviews to Google is available via a flag as an inappropriate feature. However, more than 24 hours after The Guardian reported 153 problematic reviews to Google, the majority remained online.

Karen Pollock, CEO of the Holocaust Education Trust, declared the comments “unpleasant.”

“Google is responsible for the hatred shared on their site and needs to monitor and remove such abominable content and take steps to improve and change their moderation and policies.” She said.

Google officials acknowledged the need for improved monitoring standards.

We are appalled by these reviews on the platform and are taking steps to remove the content and prevent further abuse, “said a spokesman. We have a clear policy that prohibits offensive and fake reviews and monitors the map 24 hours a day. In this case, we know we need to do better and are working on evaluating and improving the detection system. “

