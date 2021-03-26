Dither Startech Appoints Richard Serino, Former Deputy Administrator of FEMA and Chief of Boston EMS, to Board of Directors





Washington, March 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-DisasterTech, a leader in decision-making science and technology for emergency management, today joined Harvard University School of Public Health Rich Serino, MIT Urban Risk Lab. A senior advisor, a former deputy manager of FEMA, has joined the company’s board of directors. Serino brings over 40 years of experience to DisasterTech’s board of directors in disaster preparedness, response, recovery, mass casualties, and government leadership and innovation. Serino has joined the Disaster Technology Commission as billions of dollars in meteorological and climatic disasters accelerate globally and the demand for innovation in emergency management accelerates.

“We are proud to welcome Rich Serino to the board of directors of Disaster Tech. Rich is one of the most skilled and respected experts in emergency management and I am excited to partner with him. He has a solid track record of building and maintaining, and will improve FEMA’s ability to prepare, protect, respond, recover, and mitigate all hazards, “said DisasterTech CEO and co-founder. One Sean Griffin said. “As a member of the board, Rich’s unparalleled passion and deep expertise in disaster preparedness builds a user-centric platform to help emergency managers save more lives, money and time. , Invaluable as we continue to enhance our solutions. ”

Serino is currently a prominent Senior Fellow of the Harvard School of Public Health and joined in 2014. Prior to Harvard School of Public Health, Serino was a former deputy administrator of FEMA. Throughout his respected career, he has won over 35 local, national and international awards for public services and innovation. Disaster and Superstorm Sundi. Prior to FEMA, Serino was Chief of the Boston EMS and Deputy Director of Health for the Boston Public Health Commission. In this position, he strengthened the city’s response plans for major emergencies, including chemical, biological, and radiological attacks. Serino also led the city-wide plan for the H1N1 flu.

“DisasterTech provides advanced technology that enables practitioners to make more informed decisions that can save more lives and build resilient communities in emergencies. It removes barriers within the management industry, “says Serino. “We look forward to joining the board and helping the DisasterTech team enter the next phase of growth.”

Serino participated in the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Senior Executive Instate and Local Government Program in 2000, completed the Kennedy School National Preparation Leadership Initiative in 2005, and completed the Kennedy School’s National Defense and Safety Center Executive Leadership Program. I graduated from.

Serino has joined the prominent board of directors of Disaster Tech, including a retired Air Force Colonel and former FEMA Region VIII Administrator Leader Paro. Dr. David Wild, a professor of data science and co-founder of the Crisis and Innovation Lab at Indiana University. Chief Operating Officer (COO) such as First Data and Christine Larsen.

Disaster Technology A veteran-owned public interest corporation, DisasterTech provides data science and decision-making science and technology for pre-disaster, pre-disaster, and post-disaster situation awareness, operational coordination, and risk management. Disaster Tech’s goal is to save lives, protect the environment and build a resilient community by providing the most sophisticated, advanced analytics and decentralized, high-performance computing platforms on the planet. .. For more information, please visit https://www.disastertech.com/.

