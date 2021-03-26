Six Taiwan Excellence Award-winning cycling brands showcase their latest innovations





Taipei, Taiwan-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Taiwan Excellence, the annual Oscar of Taiwanese products, hosted a Taiwanese cycling brand online product launch, inviting six brand representatives to the latest Promoted the innovation of. Leonor FM Lin, president and chief executive officer of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s leading trade promotion organization, currently ranks Taiwan as one of the top three bicycle exporters to 50 countries around the world. Has been in these markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005344/en/

Merida’s Chief Product Manager, Reynard Iragan, introduced Reacto, the fourth generation of its all-rounder exercise bike (Photo: Business Wire).

Taiwanese brands will continue to listen to the market, innovate and invest to maintain their leadership position in a particular market space. This webinar was shared by six award-winning brands: Merida, KMC, Novatec, Maxis, DIZO Bikes and Pacific Cycles.

Merida, one of Taiwan’s most famous luxury and electric bike manufacturers, has announced Reacto, the fourth generation of its all-rounder exercise bike. It is a special that uses an ultra-lightweight frame with excellent rigidity, comfort, mountaineering ability, and class-leading aerodynamic performance. The perfect balance of aerodynamics, comfort and weight. Reinaldo Iragan, Webinar and Merida’s Chief Product Manager, said. Thanks to its amazing performance, Reacto received great reviews based on test reports from many professional cycling media: 5 out of 5 stars from Game Changer and Cycling News, second to none. From 10 of the 10 bikes of the month Cycling Weekly, Editors Choice of Bike Rumor and more.

KMC, the market-leading chain maker, focused on the e-Bike series chains. Built for all 12-speed e-Bikes, the new e-Bike dedicated chain e12 incorporates all of KMC’s 12-speed chainologies. A key element is Shield Tech, a new patented rivet technology that utilizes a reinforced pin design. Increases pin power. We are 25% strong and we are confident that we are the only chain manufacturer that can offer chains exclusively for electric bicycles. Adrian Breaker, Global Sales Manager at KMC, said. In addition, the e12s’ enhanced tensile strength and stiffness absorb the constant load produced by the powerful mid-motor.

Novatec, one of the top five bicycle hub suppliers in the world, has announced the G24-Carbon Fiber Wheelset for gravel bikes. This is the first carbon fiber gravel wheelset with a hookless and tubeless compatible design. Jeff Chen, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Group, explained that the cassette itself is convertible with the SHIMANO HG, SHIMANO 11 SPEED, SRAM XDR and CAMPAGNOLO 13S systems. The G24 weighs only 1575 grams per set. In addition to the G24, Jeff also announced the M30-Carbon Fiber MTB Wheelset, the first carbon fiber MTB wheelset for enduro and all mountain bikes.

Maxxis, one of the world’s top 10 tire brands, has announced the latest gravel tire Receptor and the new generation MTB tire Shorty Gen 2. Receptor is ideal for riders who want to go far, not just on the go. in the middle of nowhere. Shorty Gen 2, on the other hand, offers a new knob layout based on feedback from World Cup DH and EWS riders. Frank Liu, OEM Sales Manager at MAXXIS, said the benefits include pattern upgrades, mud removal capabilities, and size optimization. So if you’re looking for mid-studded tires for wet or extreme dust conditions, the new Shorty is for you.

Other emerging Taiwanese brands, such as Dizo Bikes, have a strong position in the road bike industry. Its brand new gravel model, Grover, made its debut at this webinar. This lightweight carbon gravel bike is perfect for comfortable bike packing and exciting racing. According to Disobike sales representative David Tsai, it’s easy to tackle tricky terrain. Other clever details such as front and rear luggage racks, fixed mudguards, and three bidon designs allow you to embark on a bike packing adventure or commute to work. In various weather conditions.

Last but not least, Pacific Cycles is a bicycle manufacturer that has been in business for over 40 years. Pacific has unveiled two collections, including the stylish MOOVE (e-pedelec) and MICAH. This design integrates the battery and carrier, providing a range of over 140km. In general, MOOVE is intended to be very practical for urban use, commuting, shopping, and everyday use, says Pacific Cycles designer Stijn Deferm. The other is MICAH. Designed with adjustable handlebars, seat height, angle and position to maintain a comfortable sitting position, it’s the perfect companion for the elderly and people suffering from cerebral palsy, said another design engineer, Mendubaya. Told.

The success of these six companies provides a glimpse into the bright future of the cycling industry and demonstrates the unique competitive advantages of Taiwan’s cycling industry. A supply chain that combines a robust industry hub, expert understanding of key components, large-scale manufacturing and excellence. efficiency. As a result, Taiwan can produce cutting-edge products while offering competitive pricing. This is the perfect combination.

Taiwan Excellence always chooses the best products for you, not just in the cycling industry. Learn more about Taiwan Excellence. For a playback video of the online product launch, see Taiwan’s top cycling brand online product launch.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005344/en/

Name: Mark Wu Title: Executive Director of TAITRA's Strategic Marketing Division

Source: Taiwan Excellence

