HomePod mini required for Apple smart homes





The HomePod was discontinued just three years after it hit the market (get it now as it continues to be available), but Apple hasn’t given up on its smart speaker ambitions. Released with the iPhone 12 last September, the HomePod mini was intended to be a small replacement for Apple’s high-priced, high-fidelity speakers, but it’s now the only game in town. And if you want to set up a Siri-based smart home, it’s essential.

Size and design

The HomePod mini’s mesh grille exterior is available in space gray or white, but has a completely different shape than the HomePod. It’s a sphere rather than a cylinder, and its appearance is somewhat reminiscent of mesh-protected apples found in supermarkets and isn’t that big. The HomePod mini is 3.3 inches tall, less than half the height of the HomePod, but feels even smaller than it really is. The entire top is the display, which is primarily for Siri and status lights and can be difficult to see from across the room. Like the original HomePod, the mini’s cord is permanently attached and somewhat inflexible, but wherever you place your HomePod mini, it’s certainly a statement piece.

Speaker and microphone

It may look small and unpowered, but the HomePod mini actually works the same as the larger model, but its size means it has fewer speakers and mics than the larger model. To do. As Apple describes, the HomePod mini has a “full-range driver with neodymium magnets and a pair of forced cancel passive radiators,” but the sound isn’t as deep as the larger HomePod. It’s particularly lacking in the bass that was the strongest suit of the original HomePod, but the mini is still powerful enough to fill the room with sound, especially an iOS device or Apple TV picking up a pair of them.

Because the HomePod mini is a Siri device, it has three microphones that constantly listen for voice prompts, and an internal microphone that helps separate speaker sound so that you can hear the “Hey Siri” command while playing music. Apple uses the S5 chip to process the sound. This is the same processor as the Apple Watch SE.

Like the HomePod, the HomePod mini plays 360-degree audio.

However, even with a pair of speakers, the HomePod mini doesn’t support the larger HomePod-like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

Apple Music and other streaming services

HomePod mini’s greatest strength is playing music, and if you subscribe to Apple Music, it’s a great companion. It also works well with the Apple Podcasts app, iHeartRadio, Radio.com, and TuneIn radio stations. During the HomePod mini’s announcement, Apple teased support for third-party music services, but so far only Pandora is supported. Both Google Home and Amazon Echo support Amazon Music and Spotify, so it’s no surprise that more services are in progress.

Siri

Like the full-sized HomePod, the HomePod mini relies on Siri as its main interface, using voice commands to play music and podcasts, control smart home devices, and ask general knowledge questions. I will answer. You can also use Siri to make personal updates such as asking about schedules, weather, traffic conditions, reminders, and Siri shortcuts created on your iPhone or iPad.

I get angry when I connect my HomePod with a power adapter that isn’t over 20W.

Michael Simon / IDG

Apple will continue to protect your privacy while using Siri. Siri requests are sent to Apple’s servers only when Siri is activated, and those requests aren’t associated with your Apple ID. Apple also says it will not sell your personal information to third parties.However, to improve Siri’s accuracy, some anonymous audio recordings are saved, but on the iPhone[設定]of[プライバシー]You can opt out on the tab. You can also delete the entire Siri history on the same tab.

Home hub

Apple allows you to set up your device as a home hub and control your HomeKit device remotely from a central location. HomePod mini is the most economical option. And the beauty of it is that you don’t really have to do anything to set it up. When you sign in to your iCloud account, your HomePod mini is automatically set up as your home hub, so you can control everything you add to your home app on the go. You can also create scenes and automations that turn the lights on when you get home, or turn them off with a simple command, based on time and place.

The HomePod mini is a small but powerful hub for Apple smart homes.

Michael Simon / IDG

Intercom

In addition to playing music and calling Siri, HomePod has a convenient intercom feature that allows you to send and receive messages between HomePod minis or between iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch, and CarPlay connected vehicles. When you ask Siri to “intercom” or “ask everyone,” an alert will be displayed on all available devices that have intercom turned on, and a playable audio recording will be provided. Oddly, the Mac isn’t part of the intercom feature.

Intercom messages are sent to other HomePod minis and devices.

U1 Ultra Wideband Chip

The HomePod mini is powered by Apple’s U1 chip, which provides ultra-wideband for your device. It is a low-power, short-range, high-bandwidth wireless communication technology. U1 also allows for some cool iPhone tricks. You can “hand off” music playback from your iPhone to your new HomePod, or receive pop-up media controls without unlocking your iPhone. You can also get visual, auditory, and tactile effects as well as personalized listening suggestions when transferring sound between devices.

But Apple probably has a much bigger plan for the U1 chip. Smart device makers can use the U1 chip to create APIs that allow them to create automations and interactions without the need to install apps. Alternatively, you can use Siri shortcuts to generate room-based responses and actions from your HomeKit device without asking Siri for action. There’s a lot that Apple can do with the HomePod mini’s U1 chip, so you’ll have to wait for what’s coming in future updates.

With U1 support, you can pass audio from your iPhone to your HomePod mini.

However, according to Apple’s HomePod mini website, you need a device with a U1 to use these features. In other words, you need iPhone 11 or later. Older iPhones cannot perform these functions.

Apple

Price, availability, and device compatibility

The HomePod mini costs $ 99 and is available in gray and white spaces in the following countries:

Australia Canada France Germany Hong Kong India Japan Spain United Kingdom United States China Mexico Taiwan

HomePod mini is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 6s or later iPhone SE iPod touch (7th generation) iOS 14 iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later) iPad Air 2 or later iPad mini 4 or later iPad OS 14 installed Conclusion

If you’re considering setting up an Apple smart home, the hub has three options: iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod mini. The $ 99 HomePod mini is the most economical and smart speaker, so you can ask it to perform actions and routines just like an Amazon Echo device. As HomeKit devices are cheaper and more popular, setting up an Apple smart home has never been easier, especially with the HomePod mini to control everything. It’s not as good as the original HomePod, but it’s still better than the Echo Dot, and it’s a must-have device for $ 99.

