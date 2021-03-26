Peacefully Google Reader





Rest In Peace Google Reader

My old friend was too early

Google Reader has been around for a better time, with more than five websites and the ability to log off without missing anything.

We were tracking what we wanted to read, introducing the all-new World Wide Web.

Many of us miss Google Reader, so it makes sense to make our own place to remember it.

You can visit our Memorial to Google Reader to read the homage to the friends we took.

You can visit your guestbook to read stories that others have left about Google Reader.

You can read more about Knuckle Heads Club and why we are so interested in killing Google Reader.

They say you die twice. The first time you hold your breath and the second time someone last says your name.

Google Reader has already died once. We refuse to let it die in the end.

Consider sharing this website using the button below and keeping your Google Reader memory.

Soon gone 2005-2013

For some of us, Google’s killing of the leader was a deadly blow that finally killed the Open Web. For others, it was simply the most stabbed.

Many people loved and depended on Google Reader, but Google still killed it. It’s hard to hear about the new Google product right now, and it’s no wonder when it’s killed.

Google Reader is more than just a website for many of us, its loss is a hole in our lives to this day. The joy of reading millions of different websites cannot be replaced by the repetition of five or six large websites.

On March 25, 2021, Google Reader died longer than it was alive, yet the ghost of Google Reader still plagues Google to this day.

We know that these beautiful walled gardens we are surrounded by are not as beautiful as the web we had before or the open web we have again.

After Google took everything it needed, Google turned its back on the open web with us.

I remember what Google Reader is and what it means. I know what has changed since Google killed Reader.

We will never forget the web we once had and will continue to fight to get it back.

Rest assured, Google Reader.

Since the last time you logged in to Google Reader

The Knuckle Heads Club has created this monument for Google Reader because it is dedicated to fighting the open web.

The Knuckle Heads Club is investigating and publishing the secret sources of Google’s monopoly power. Google is working with governments around the world to eliminate the great benefits of Google.

We miss the way the web used to be, and we’re approaching the heart of Google to regain the open web we loved.

Please join us.

If you’re reading this and think this is just nonsense, we think we should get over the old website, it’s ok, this website isn’t made for you Hmm.

But if you miss waking up every day to check Google Reader, miss the joy of finding someone to subscribe to, or miss the sense of the world unfolding at your fingertips, this website is for you. It’s for you and we’re glad you found it.

This website was created to let you know that you are not the only one missing the way the Internet used to be.

Google Reader was worth better than what it got. And so are we.

The Knuckle Head Club is open to all visitors. We fight Google to kill the leader. You are invited to join us to fight for a better world and a better internet.

Google Reader Memorial Guestbook

If you have a story or memory about Google Reader that you want to publish, please use the form below. We check frequently and send you an email when your message is posted.

We accept links, images and markdown. You can also send an email to ripgooglereader knuckleheads.club.

Our story

What I miss most about Google Reader was how I felt when I logged out, without worrying about missing something. All those articles and websites are still there when I come back and don’t just disappear like what’s happening on social media right now. When Google killed the leader, it unleashed the internet from my laptop, which always flowed into every part of my life.

RIP Google Reader.

-Zack

