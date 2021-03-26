BCD Travel and Gimmonix Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Standard Price Benchmarking for Travel Clients





London, March 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-BCD Travel and Gimmonix, Israeli travel technology developers for cutting-edge hotel distribution and management solutions, have announced a strategic partnership.

As hotel prices become more competitive in the travel sector and dynamically priced priority corporate rates become more prevalent, companies can validate and benchmark rates to ensure cost control. We recognize that we need to adopt comprehensive pricing shopping.

The BCD-Gimmonix partnership integrates BCD’s corporate travel expertise with Gimmonix’s travel technology and data standardization capabilities. This partnership will allow BCD Travel clients to enjoy increasingly accurate standard market rate benchmarks.

“The BCD-Gimmonix partnership is good news for corporate travel programs that are ready to break away from the stagnant hotel program approach. Gimmonix’s aggregation and data standardization capabilities allow clients to adopt dynamic rate strategies and optimize their programs. It will significantly enhance the quality and coverage of the rate benchmarks needed to do so, all year round. ” Laura Kusto, vice president and hotel practice lead at Advito & Stay by BCD Travel, said. “As hoteliers become more creative by distributing rate types, clients are increasingly accurate in order to provide the exact best rate for comparing negotiated and booked rates. We need rate analysis. This partnership has made a big difference. We take a step forward. “

“This partnership with BCD gives Gimmonix a unique opportunity to demonstrate a combination of technologies with over 10 years of experience, including search, aggregation, hotel room and price mapping, and standardization.” Gimmonix CCO Max Chertkov explains. “We have been waiting for the opportunity to follow and collaborate on BCD’s unique views on innovation and technology for some time. Our proprietary technology will be taken up in the field of fee auditing to help solve the challenges there. I’m looking forward to seeing you. ”

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps businesses get the most out of their travel money. We provide travelers with innovative tools that help them stay safe and productive and make good choices on the go. We partner with travel and sourcing leaders to simplify travel complexity, promote savings and satisfaction, and move the entire company towards its goals. In short, we help our clients travel wisely and achieve more. This is achieved in 109 countries with the industry’s highest 98% global customer retention rate. For more information, please visit www.bcdtravel.com.

About Gimmonix

For the past decade, we have been at the forefront of travel technology innovation, helping travel companies increase revenue and efficiency through automated hotel mapping technology, API connectivity, and profit optimization tools. I did. For more information, please visit www.gimmonix.com.

Press Contact: Daniel Levanon Marketing Director, GimmonixEmail:[email protected]

Source Gimmonix

