When Subrosa enters Early Access, it closes the deal and double-crosses its rivals.

The innovative business world is in Steam Early Access.

Published March 25, 2021 Jakesoo

Some games take years to develop and hit the market. However, Steam Early Access has created a balance that can be achieved both in development and in allowing players to experience the game early. SubRosa, a multiplayer first-person shooter, has been on Steam since 2017 and has been around for a long time, but it’s always hidden from the public eye. Four years later, SubRosa finally arrived in Steam Early Access, and the developer Cryptic Sea is ready.

As part of the Future Game Show’s spring showcase, Sabrosa’s new movie trailer reveals some style of announcement. Publisher Devolver Digital has a great track record of bringing unexpected hits to players and hopes it will be the same again.

When you first look at the game, you’ll quickly get an feel of how CrypticSea created a shooter. Players are supposed to make money, which involves cutting deals and double-crossing others to make it to the top.

So if you like the strength of a tense standoff and you have itchy fingers on the trigger, SubRosa may be just above your alley.

The game looks like a low poly version of what GTA Online brings to the table. It gives players plenty of room to role-play, experience the world, and create their own fun. Sounds like a good time if you already have a team to roll with.

Sub Rosa has been in development for quite some time, but there is no set schedule for termination from Steam Early Access. There is no final price, but you can get it for $ 20 now. Hopefully this will be another gem in the Devolver Digital collection.

