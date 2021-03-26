Google supports new schema markup for educational sites





Google is adding support for new types of schema markup with the introduction of rich results for educational sites.

Websites that provide content such as exercises and math solver pages can use structured data to target a wealth of new results.

Google says exercises and math support are the most requested content types from students since the school was confused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help learners find what they’re looking for, Google is rolling out new search capabilities for these two popular content types.

The new features create opportunities for sites that provide this material to increase awareness on Google and potentially increase traffic.

Learn more about Google’s rich new results and how educational sites are targeted.

Practice the rich consequences of the problem

Exercises help students assess their understanding of the topic.

When searching for exercises, Google now shows multiple choice question choices in the search results.

By implementing new structured data for exercises, your site will be eligible to be shown in these rich results.

Google requires the site to mark up at least two exercises for each concept. For example, two exercises on the concept of “quadratic equations”.

We recommend that you add all the recommended structured data properties on your site so that searchers can determine how relevant your content is to their level of education.

“User relevance, such as topicality, grade level, and curriculum criteria, can be important considerations when deciding which learning materials to use. In our study, users found these. I’ve heard that you’re looking for signals to determine if learning content online matches what you’re learning at school. “

According to Google, the searchers are BBC Bitesize, Byjus, Careers360, Chegg, CK12, Education Quizzes, GradeUp, Great Minds, Kahoot! , OpenStax, Toppr, Vedantu and other education providers will be able to investigate nearly a million hands-on exercises. ..

Rich results of Math Solvers

Google defines the Math Solver page as a page that provides tools to help users enter equations and get solutions.

The rich results of the Math Solver allow users to enter equations in the Google search bar to find websites with step-by-step answers.

Educational sites can use the structured data of the new math solver to get the rich results mentioned above.

Search Console New Report

After implementing the required exercises and math solver markup, site owners can use the new Google Search Console report to check for errors.

Search Console’s rich results report shows all errors, warnings, and valid items for web pages that contain structured data.

Reports can be used to understand what Google can and cannot read from markup.

Site owners can troubleshoot a wealth of result errors and, once the errors are fixed, use reports to validate their changes.

This will trigger the process of Google re-crawls the affected page to see if markup is enabled.

Source: Google Search Central Blog

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

