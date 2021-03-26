Moon laser? Nuclear rocket? NASA Funds Wayout Technology





Future spacecraft may use nuclear thermal propulsion to reach Mars quickly. (Illustration by USNC-Tech)

NASA’s latest space technology grant will fund projects ranging from power beam lasers for lunar missions to high-temperature testing of nuclear rocket components.

These are just a few of the 365 concepts, raising a total of $ 45 million from NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Program (also known as SBIR and STTR).

Jim Reuters, deputy director of the Space Agency’s Space Technology Mission, said two SBIR / STTR Phase I requests have been released to help small technology ventures address the COVID-19 crisis. Said the moon was accelerated.

NASA recognizes that the pandemic poses unprecedented challenges for SMEs. In a news release today, Reuters hopes that rapid funding will provide a short-term boost to future success.

This year’s SBIR / STTR Phase I grant batch will be sent to 289 SMEs and 47 research institutes nationwide. Over 30% of the awards will be given to NASA SBIR / STTR recipients for the first time.

Phase I grants will provide up to $ 125,000 to establish the benefits and feasibility of innovation that can further drive NASA’s goals in aeronautical development and space exploration. Phase ISBIR contracts run for 6 months and STTR contracts run for 13 months. Recipients may be eligible for additional funding, depending on the progress of Phase I.

Read more: PowerLights’ ambitions for laser power beams extend to the moon

You can scan the complete list of SBIR and STTR grants on the NASA website. The seven Washington state ventures funded by SBIR are:

LaserMotive, dba PowerLight Technologies, Kent: Development of efficient laser power beam systems for a variety of lunar mission scenarios such as crew bases and autonomous rover.

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. Technologies, Seattle: Designing a scalable ultra-high temperature facility for material property testing and performance evaluation, specializing in space reactor cores and fuel components. Last month, USNC-Tech received another grant from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program to consider building a compact spacecraft to study interstellar objects.

American Daedalus LLC, Puyallup: A feasibility study of infrasound monitoring as a method of detecting aircraft-scale atmospheric eddy.

Bechamo LLC, Bottom: Optimizes integrated design of aircraft and flight control for electric and hybrid aircraft, including drones and air taxis.

Convergent Manufacturing Technologies US, Seattle: Optimizing the production of composite parts for a coordinated manufacturing process.

Improve your fault management system modeling tools by integrating the Seattle Okean Solutions: Okean Solutions MONSID system with the JetPropulsion Laboratorys CAESAR platform.

Seattle’s Tunoptix: Use meta-optics and computational images to reduce the size, weight, and power needs of hyperspectral imaging systems.

