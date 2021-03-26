Biomutant reveals new trailer and controversial pre-order bonus





Biomutant’s May release date is approaching, and publisher THQ Nordic has released a new trailer that introduces the vibrant world of the game and kung fu-inspired action. The trailer also included information about pre-order incentives for the game. Those who pre-order a digital release or collector’s edition will have access to a mercenary class featuring a “unique combination of benefits”. This class will eventually be available as DLC for all players, but if you want to use it for free, you’ll need to pre-order one of these versions. Unfortunately, the standard physical release is not included in the promotion.

The latest trailer for the game can be found in the tweet embedded below.

Biomutant is now available for digital pre-orders!

Book now and get a unique combination of benefits, the mercenary class. Pre-orders for digital and collector’s editions only. pic.twitter.com/F6bZ9wpBZs

— Biomutant (@Biomutant) March 25, 2021

The game’s pre-order bonus has been hesitant by gamers looking forward to Biomutant. One commenter said he hesitated to pre-order future games due to the controversy over Cyberpunk 2077, and THQ Nordic said it was “understandable.” Other comments expressed disappointment that one of the game’s classes was essentially locked behind a “paywall”, especially since the standard physical release wasn’t included in the promotion. Unfortunately, pre-order bonuses have become an industry standard, and developers and publishers seem to continue to rely on them as long as gamers pay for them before they’re released.

The digital version of Biomutant will sell for $ 59.99 and the collector version will sell for $ 119.99. The Collector’s Edition comes with games as well as many extras such as figures, A1 artwork on fabric, and a soundtrack. There is also an atomic edition for $ 399 that includes those items but exchanges figurines for dioramas. It also includes a T-shirt, SteelBook and an oversized mouse. I’m not sure if the Atomic version will also include pre-order incentives, but given the price tag on the package, I hope it does.

Biomutant will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25th. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

Are you looking forward to biomutants? What do you think of the game pre-order bonus? Let us know in the comments or let us know what you think directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp. You can talk about everything about the game.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos