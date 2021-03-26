Google Project Management Professional Certificate





What to Learn Get an immersive understanding of the practices and skills needed to succeed in an entry-level project management role Learn how to create effective project documentation and artifacts throughout the various phases of your project Agile Project Learn the basics of management, implement Scrum events, build Scrum artifacts, and understand the role of Scrum About this professional certificate that practices strategic communication, problem solving, and stakeholder management through real-world scenarios

Prepare for a new career in high-growth areas of project management. No experience or degree required. Get a competitive, paid job with professional training designed by Google. Project management has 475,100 US jobs and an average starting salary of $ 59,000.

Project managers are natural problem solvers. They plan, guide teammates, manage changes, risks, and stakeholders.

Acquire high-demand skills to prepare for entry-level work in 6 or more courses. Learn from Google employees whose project management foundation was the starting point for their career. It takes less than 10 hours a week and can be completed in less than 6 months.

Once completed, you can apply directly to Google and over 130 US employers, including Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Astreya.

This program qualifies for over 100 hours of project management education and helps prepare for Project Management Institute accreditation, such as the globally recognized Project Management Institute Associate (CAPM).

Eighty-two percent of Google Career Certificate graduates report positive career achievements such as new jobs, promotions, and promotions within six months.

Check all Google carrier certificates here.

Burning Glass: Labor Insights (Last 12 Months: 2/1/20 – 1/31/21)

Coursera Learner Outcome Survey, always Google IT Support Certificate. Data is collected via surveys or emails on the platform and accumulates from 1/18 to 1/21.

Applied learning project

The program includes over 140 hours of instruction and hundreds of hands-on assessments that help simulate real-world project management scenarios that are essential to success in the workplace.

The content is highly interactive and is developed exclusively by Google employees with decades of experience in program and project management.

Skills that can be acquired include: Creating a risk management plan. Understand process improvement techniques. Escalation, team dynamics, and stakeholder management. Navigating budgeting and procurement. Take advantage of project management software, tools, and templates. Practice of agile project management with an emphasis on Scrum.

Learn how to start, plan, and run both traditional and agile projects by combining videos, ratings, and hands-on activities. Develop a toolbox to show an understanding of key project management factors such as schedules, budgets, and team management.

Official site

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos