Update: The acquisition of Microsoft Discord reveals a $ 10 billion deal that could close at any time in April





Microsoft is on the verge of acquiring Discord’s social networking platform, which is already exclusive to software companies, 100 to buy, as reported in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, March 25. I leaked the price for $ 100 million. Voice over Internet Platform (VoIP) will soon belong to Microsoft, and the deal is expected to close by April, according to people familiar with the deal.

Acquisition of Microsoft Discord

Last week’s report only suggests that the two companies are in talks and are in personal discussion, but progress shows rapid sales growth. Discord was initially rumored to sell their platform and company as several stakeholders began to flock.

However, the most prominent of these is Microsoft, which has shown great interest in acquiring and putting social networking platforms under its wings in order to expand its offerings across the community. Discord is known to be used primarily for game voice chat, along with servers that act as “group chats” or communities.

Instead of the initial speculation that Discord is only testing water and will be released to increase profits, current reports suggest that Microsoft’s sales are clearer and more powerful than before. I will. According to The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft is currently Discord’s exclusive client, and Discord will soon acquire the company.

Microsoft-Discussion confirms $ 10 billion acquisition in April

(Photo: Screenshot: Discord’s official Facebook page) Discord is in talks with Microsoft and the $ 10 billion transaction is expected to close next month in April.

The acquisition is reportedly approaching the final decision on the deal, as the sale may be completed at any time in the following month, less than a week after arrival. The same $ 10 billion price is also the value of Discord paid by Microsoft, and the deal is quick compared to other software company ventures.

Last year, Microsoft also signed a deal with the popular short-video social media platform TikTok for $ 1.73 trillion, seeking to gain operating rights in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. .. However, the acquisition failed and ByteDance chose the path between Larry Ellison and Oracle, which are still under negotiation.

Discord is the platform of choice for most gamers, which could mean a major upgrade to Microsoft’s Xbox, also known for its in-game voice chat capabilities. Discord has the potential to empower Microsoft and, in parallel, complement Microsoft Xbox Games’ voice chat and online server forums.

