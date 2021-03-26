Does Google Translate Eliminate Foreign Language Learning?Not perfect





It seems that the age of Babel fish is approaching. As translation techniques become smarter and smarter, this former utopian interpreter from Douglas Adams’ Galactic Hitchhiker Guide may quickly feel as spectacular as a watch or shoe. Even today, applications like Google Translate can already do amazing things. However, you should be careful when dealing with distant languages ​​such as English and Japanese.

To find out how reliable modern Babel fish are, I chose three different text types and entered them into Google Translate to see what came out on the other side of the gills. The three genres were NHKs News articles in English, carefully selected lyrics from the drama High School Musical, and various job interviews available on the web. We always enter multiple lines at once to give the fish a fair opportunity to understand the context.

Overall, news items seemed to be the easiest to translate and many sentences caused no or little harm. Among these latter were explosions reported by North Korean border towns. The Japanese translation here came out as rather redundant (the bombing bombed, the explosion exploded) rather than the more natural one (the bombing exploded).

Although few, the news translation found some more semantic weirdness. For example, if the original article informed us that Trump had escaped Stone from prison on Friday (see former US President Donald Trump and his adviser Roger Stone), this is (kinybi no Toranpu wa keimusho kara). It will be Sutn o manugareta). Rendered on Friday playing cards. It makes me wonder what Trump was doing on Saturday.

Another news article reports that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took off his mask in public. According to the Japanese translation we got, what he did was (kamen o nuida). Due to a slight accident in vocabulary selection, this seems to turn the entire setting into a pre-pandemic carnival masquerade. Google, please try (I removed it) next time.

Things get pretty awkward as languages ​​become more casual and interactive. For example, getting your intestines is translated as (hungry), demonstrating a sore belly rather than growing. Another reliable cause of bellyache was the discourse marker you know and its literal Japanese correspondence (anata ga shitte-iru). Well, that means you know, but I don’t think you would say it that way in Japanese … right?

We definitely do not recommend Google Translate for job interviews. Take a look at this last sequence that the interviewer says. John, I’m glad to meet you. John knows the cultural script and replies. Thank you for meeting me. But after the Google App is over, the interviewer will experience some kind of déjà vu (John, Hajimemashite, John, nice to meet you), strangely acknowledged by John, (Goran Itadaki Arigat Gozaimasu, this Thank you for watching). Very strange.

A more fatal mistranslation was found during the job interview. When the interviewer asked, “Is it okay to work long hours?”, The candidate replied, “No, I won’t.” Unfortunately, this latter reaction is in Japanese (that is, I am Shimasen) and seems to deny the act of working, not the act of worrying. I don’t care about working long hours, I don’t care about working long hours.

I also enjoyed watching the lyrics of High School Musical. The problem that often seemed to be here was, linguistically speaking, singing with the correct keys. The female protagonist of the musical confesses that she will move on to Romeo, and I hope you understand at the end, but this is made in the Japanese version. Dissolving is never a good thing, but you certainly don’t want to express the facts in such a strange and polite way. I like something like (I’m glad if you can tell me).

Perhaps the day will come when learning a foreign language will be the most unnecessary thing you can spend your time on. Why do you bother with all these weird sounds, word strings, and grammatical rules when you can do everything with a little Babelfish? For news items and similarly factual text types, it seems that they have already reached there. For more interactive communication events, such as commenting on belly size, answering questions during a job interview, or breaking up, it’s probably safest to give the fish a break and do it yourself.

