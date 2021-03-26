GRAX won the prestigious 2021 Data Breakthrough Prize





Boston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-GRAX, a leading SaaS data value platform, today announced that it has been named the Comprehensive Data Technology Innovation of the Year by the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards. This award recognizes both the importance and uniqueness of GRAX solutions for protecting and maximizing the value of past cloud application data.

By 2022, 70% of organizations will be in business disruption due to unrecoverable data loss in SaaS applications, according to Gartner. The need for a reliable SaaS data backup solution is clear, as most companies use SaaS applications for critical decisions and actions. Given that many SaaS vendors don’t really back up their customer data. However, the value of SaaS backup data is used more than just insurance policies and grows exponentially when it comes to strategic assets across the organization.

SaaS or cloud-based applications like Salesforce have revolutionized the way businesses do business. The data generated by these apps can provide breakthrough insights. Joe Gaska, founder and chief executive officer of GRAX, uses the GRAX Data Value Platform to easily capture, access, and use that data outside of the SaaS app to impact everything from operations to revenue. can do. It’s not just a big honor to win the Tech Innovation of the Year award for the entire data breakthrough. This verifies what GRAX customers are experiencing every day. In short, faithfully backing up your business-critical SaaS app data is the first step in leveraging it to drive unprecedented growth.

GRAX is the only SaaS data backup, archive, and recovery solution that helps businesses maximize the value of their past cloud application data. Whereas traditional vendors take your organization’s data and lease access, GRAX allows companies to take full ownership of their SaaS data by replicating it directly to their own AWS, GCP, or Azure data lake. And allow you to get control. consumption. The world’s most iconic companies use GRAX to unleash the power of historical application data for business continuity, regulatory compliance, strategic advantage, customer retention, and revenue growth.

The Data Breakthrough Awards recognize world-class data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries in a variety of categories, including data analytics, big data, business intelligence and data storage. The 2021 Awards Program received over 1,700 nominations.

About GRAX

GRAX helps organizations adapt faster by deriving more strategic value from historical cloud application data. Customers can fully capture, own and access anytime, anywhere by simply backing up historical data from their SaaS applications or archiving them in their own cloud environment. GRAX’s SaaS data backup, archiving, and recovery capabilities deliver up to four times the ROI of its major competitors, allowing organizations to achieve business continuity, regulatory compliance, strategic advantage, customer retention, and revenue growth. Helps to improve. GRAX is a remote-first organization founded and led by several Salesforce veterans and backed by Volume Capital. For more information, please visit www.grax.com.

