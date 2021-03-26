Green Hell released for Xbox One and PS4 in June 2021





Creepy Jar announced the launch of Green Hellwill for Xbox One and PS4 in June 2021.

The open world survival sim has hit both consoles since its debut on Windows PC (via Steam) in 2019. It was also released for Nintendo Switch via Forever Entertainment.

Here’s an overview of the game from the Steam page:

GREEN HELL is an open world survival simulator set up in an unknown and unique environment of the Amazon rainforest.

You will be alone in the jungle without food or equipment, survive and try to find your way. As the effects of loneliness weigh heavily on the mind as well as the body, players become obsessed with life and embark on a durable journey. How long can you survive an unknown danger?

No help from the outside world is available on this journey. Equipped with only bare hands, you will need to learn real survival techniques to build shelters, make tools, and make weapons to hunt and defend yourself. Constantly threatened by the jungle, you fight both wildlife and tropical diseases. Players also need to face traps set by your own mind and horror crawling in the darkness of the endless jungle.

Story You are thrown deep into the emerald and invading Amazon rainforest. Green hell. Your goal is to survive deep into the nightmare environment using truly intuitive escape means. With only the radio at your disposal, you’ll follow the familiar voices of your loved ones through this endless and repellent jungle, and gradually reveal how you got there in the first place. What you discover will be worse than what you fought hard to survive.

Question Where can the human mind wander?

Game pillar

REALISTIC SURVIVAL SIM

Use of true survival techniques (including firing, camp construction, animal trap construction) Procurement and composition of survival-enabled objects (including weapons and tools) Food procurement (hunting, planting) Depending on the situation Treatment of wounds, illnesses and other injuries

The psychological thriller Green Hell’s story emphasizes the psychological aspects of survival in extreme conditions. Players are facing ruthless situations, isolated and fighting to survive another day. When you fight to stay sane, the player’s fight isn’t just about the environment. Will you succeed or will you fall deep into your heart? To reveal the truth, players must fight the most difficult battle they have ever fought: themselves, their weaknesses, and their fears.

Amazon Rainforest Settings Amazon rainforests are the richest natural environment in the world. Exotic, breathtaking, spectacular, colorful, tones and sounds, but deadly, deadly, and uncompromising to the ignorant.

Some of Amazon’s tropical rainforests as a world map for setting Plant abundance and numerous animal species (mammals, reptiles, birds, insects) Simulation of animal natural occurrence and behavior Dynamically changing environment due to weather

Unique mechanism

Surviving in such an extreme situation requires willpower. Without willpower, we are only sentenced to madness and death. In green hell, your well-being, both physically and psychologically, is strictly related. Physical examination mode allows players to diagnose themselves and heal their bodies. This mode also removes all kinds of parasites that you decide to build a house from your body. The player’s psychophysical parameters are:

Psychological condition Physical condition

Unique features

Settings: Deadly yet beautiful Amazon rainforest physical examination mode Dangerous environments and situations awaiting players The impact of environmental changes on the player’s psychology on the ecosystem Addictive story dynamic Environment that changes to

