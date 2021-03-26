Big Tech CEO and US MP Clash Over Disinformation at Parliamentary Hearing





U.S. lawmakers blame companies for amplifying false content and violence calls on Thursday, unleashing a torrent of criticism of top social media executives and promising new regulations to stop disinformation from rampant online did.

A video hearing with remote Facebook, Google, and Twitter executives kicked off the storm as lawmakers accused them of deliberately making products that captivated people.

“Big Tech basically hands children lit cigarettes and wants them to be addicted for the rest of their lives,” said Bill Johnson, a Republican in Ohio.

“Former Facebook executives admit to using the tobacco industry playbook for addictive products.”

Congressman Frank Pallone told executives that it was time for a law to force more aggressive action to eliminate disinformation and extremism from online platforms.

Jack Dorsey on Twitter, Sundar Pichai on Google, and Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook have accused their platform of substance abuse, teenage suicide, hatred, political extremism, illegal immigrants, vaccine bashing, and more. I received a question from a member of the Diet for about 6 hours. ..

“They didn’t mention cancer, but they did mention everything else, so they may have mentioned cancer as well,” said Carolina Milanage, a creative strategy analyst. “It was a sad political drama.”

Democrats have accused the platform of failing to stop false information about the COVID-19 vaccine and agitation prior to the January 6 parliamentary riots. Republicans have revived unproven complaints that social networks have been biased towards conservatives.

Republican Rep. Bob Latta relies on legislation that provides a “shield” for liability for content posted by others, and operates companies “in an ambiguous and biased manner, with little or no accountability.” I accused him of doing so.

“People want to use your service, but they suspect that your coder is designing what we think we should see and hear,” said Republican Gus Bilirakis. He said.

The CEO of Freedom of Expression and Moderation Technology said he is doing his best to eliminate harmful content.

“We believe in freedom of expression, and we believe in free debate and conversation to find the truth,” Dorsey said.

“At the same time, we need to balance our desire for our service to avoid being used to disrupt disruption and distractions, which gives us the freedom to moderate content that is important to us. I will. “

Dorsey advocated establishing an open protocol that acts as a sharing guideline for social media platforms when it comes to content moderation.

Congressman asked for a quick “yes” or “no” answer to questions centered around getting a complex system to fully understand the context, accuracy, danger, and legality of a post. ..

“We can’t answer” yes “or” no “to all,” analyst Milanage said of the hearing.

“This is why everything is confusing because it has so many nuances.”

Zuckerberg reaffirmed his belief that private companies should not be true judges when it comes to what people say.

“People often say that they are not verifiablely true, but they speak of their living experience,” Zuckerberg told the panel.

At the same time, Facebook’s founder said, “We don’t want the spread of false information that undermines confidence in the vaccine, blocks people’s voting, or causes other harm.”

After the uprising on January 6, YouTube-owning company Pichai “launched a state-wide authoritative source on YouTube” and “deleted live streams and videos that violated incitement to violence policy.” He defended the behavior of the video platform.

“It’s a big challenge for Google to provide reliable content and freedom of expression while fighting false information,” Pichai said.

Zuckerberg proposed to Congressman a proposal to reform the liability shield known as Section 230, suggesting that the platform has a system in place to filter and remove illegal content.

He said Congress “should consider providing intermediate liability protection for the platform against certain types of illegal content, subject to the ability of the enterprise to meet best practices to combat the spread of this content.” Insisted.

Lawmakers said they would introduce their own proposal to reform Article 230.

“The regulations we seek should not try to limit constitutional freedom of speech, but when used to incite violence or hatred, or as in the case of the COVID pandemic, thousands. The platform needs to be held accountable for disseminating false information that is life-threatening, “Democratic representative Jean Shakowski said.

“The business model itself has become a problem, and the era of self-regulation is over,” Palon told executives.

Some lawmakers argued that platforms like Facebook use algorithms that amplify inflammatory content.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger quotes a study that Facebook’s algorithms “proactively promote splitting hatred and conspiracy content as users spend more time.” did.

Zuckerberg replied, “There is considerable misunderstanding about how our algorithm worked and what we have optimized so far.”

“We are trying to help people have meaningful social interactions,” he added, but “very different from the algorithm settings,” which leads to addiction.

