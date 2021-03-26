Facebook and Google executives do not accept responsibility for parliamentary attacks





The list contains many well-known names. Greycroft’s founding partner Dana Settle and Bonfire Ventures’ founding partner Mark Mullen received the most votes.

Settle manages operations on the west coast of Greycroft, a New York company with $ 1.8 billion in assets under management. She is one of nine of the top 100 VCs in the country to be female. According to CB Insight..

Mullen, a founding partner of Bonfire Ventures, closed a $ 100 million second fund in September to continue funding seed-stage business-to-business (B2B) software startups. Mullen is also an angel investor and LP for other funds focused on other sectors such as MaCVC and BAM Ventures.

Below is a list of the top investors by the number of votes they received from other companies in the same industry. If there is a tie, the family names are displayed in alphabetical order.

Mark Mullen, Bonfire Ventures

Mark Mullen is a founding partner of Bonfire Ventures. He is also the founder and largest investor of Mull Capital and Double M Partners, LPI and II. A common theme for these funds is to focus on business-to-business media and communications infrastructure.

In the past, Murren was Chief Operating Officer of the City of Los Angeles Economic Affairs and Senior Advisor to former Mayor Villa Laigosa, overseeing some of the city’s assets, including Los Angeles International Airport and the Los Angeles Convention Center. Prior to that, he was a partner of senior bunker Daniels & Associates when sold to RBC Capital Markets in 2007.

Dana Settle, Greycroft

Dana Settle is a founding partner of Greycroft and heads the West Coast office in Los Angeles. She currently manages shares in Anine Bing, App Annie, Bird, Clique, Compareably, Goop, Happiest Baby, Seed, Thrive Market, Versed, and Wide Orbit, and is known to support women-founded businesses. ..

“The real change happens when a female founder sets up a larger independent company like Stitchfix or TheRealReal,” she said in this article last year. Interview with Business Insider.. “They are generating more wealth across cap tables, and cap tables tend to be more diverse, giving more people the opportunity to become angel investors.” Establishing Graycroft Previously, he was a venture capitalist and startup advisor in the Bay Area.

Eric Runnara, Macker Capital

Erik Rannala is a founding partner of Mucker Capital, which was co-founded with William Hsu in 2011. Prior to founding Mucker, he was Vice President of Global Product Strategy and Development on TripAdvisor, Group Manager on eBay, and oversaw the premium features business.

“As an investor, I support startups. It’s hard to see great teams and ideas collapsing under the pressure that follows funding. What happens next when you’re raising money? If you don’t know, that’s fine. You always know which one. ” Macker’s Blog Post..

Macker has a portfolio of 61 companies, including Los Angeles-based Honey and Santa Monica-based HM Bradley.

William Sue, Macker Capital

William Hsu is a founding partner of the Santa Monica-based fund Mucker Capital. He started his career as a founder, and shortly after graduating from Stanford University, he created BuildPoint, a provider of workflow management solutions for the commercial construction industry.

In an interview with Fast CompanyHe led the product teams on eBay, Green Dot, and Spot Runner, eventually becoming SVP and Chief Product Officer at At & T Interactive, sharing what he learned over the next few years. , And rigorously assess the opportunity. It transforms something from inspiration and creative movement to process and rigor. “

These are, in addition to creativity, the values ​​he seeks from the founder. “I want to see the potential of every idea. Use your imagination to become a passionate investor.”

Jim Anderman, Bonfire Ventures

Jim Andelman is a founding partner of Bonfire Ventures, a fund focused on seed rounds for business software founders. Andelman has been in venture capital for 20 years, previously founding Rincon Venture Partners and leading software investments at Broadview Capital Partners.

He was not a stranger in enterprise software, but a member of Alex’s Technology Investment Banking Group. Brown & Sons worked for Symmetrix, a consulting firm focused on technology applications for business.

Earlier this year in a podcast with LA venture Minnie Ingersol, he talked about people hesitating about choosing to start a company.

“That’s two very different things. Should I teach someone to be a VC or someone to enter the startup ecosystem? In the latter question, my answer is” Yes. !”is. “

Josh Diamond, Walkabout Ventures

Josh Diamond has founded Walkabout Ventures, a seed fund primarily focused on financial services startups. The company has raised $ 10 million in 2019 and is preparing for a second round of funding. Among the 19 portfolio companies is HM Bradley, which Diamond helped seed and recently raised $ 18 in a Series A round.

“I started this because I saw a gap in financing early-stage financial services startups,” he said. As consumers demand more digital access and transparency, he said the market for financial services is changing and Los Angeles is rapidly becoming a hub for fintech companies. Prior to founding Walkabout, he was the principal of Clocktower Technology Ventures, another Los Angeles-based fund.

Kara Nortman, Upfront Ventures

Kara Nortman has recently been promoted to Managing Partner of Upfront Ventures and, along with Settle, has become one of the few women to be promoted to the highest ranks of a major VC firm.

But Upfront tried to recruit her Prior to joining 2014, she declined to change her brand name to PS XO and launch Moonfrye, a children’s e-commerce company that merged with Seedling. Upfront invested in this combination, shortly after Nortman joined the Upfront team.

Prior to founding Moonfrye, he co-led the IAC M & A group and was SVP and General Manager of IAC’s Urbanspoon and Citysearch.

In an interview with dot.LA earlier this year, she said her focus as a VC was to continue to open the door to founders and funders from diverse backgrounds.

“When you become a venture capital woman or a person of color, you’re sure to hire other talented people like you, but you’ll also hire people who aren’t exactly the same as you. You need to reserve space for the kind of people, and how do you empower them? “

Brett Brewer, Crosscut Ventures

Brett Brewer is a co-founder and managing director of Crosscut Ventures. He has a long history of entrepreneurship and started the “4th grade pencil sales business”. In 1998 he co-founded Intermix Media. Under their umbrella were online businesses such as Myspace.com and Skilljam.com. After selling Intermix in 2005, he became president of Adknowledge.com.

Brewer founded Santa Monica-based Crosscut in 2008 with Rick Smith and Brian Garrett.His advice to the founder On the Crosscut website It reflects his experience. “Founders need to be prepared to pivot, reboot, anticipate unexpected things, and make difficult choices quickly … all in the same week! It’s not for the timid, but it’s been 20 years After you go, you can find the fire (and desire) a mile away (or otherwise). “

Eva Ho, Fika Ventures

Eva Ho is a founding partner of Fika Ventures, a boutique seed fund focused on data and artificial intelligence technology. Prior to founding Fika, he was a founding partner of San Francisco-based Susa Ventures. This is another seed stage fund with a similar focus. She is also a serial entrepreneur and recently co-founded LA location data provider Factual. She is also a founding member of All Raise, a non-profit organization that co-founds a health start-up, Navigating Cancer, to support and provide resources to female founders and funders.

In an interview with John Livsey Shortly before founding Fika, Ho talked about how her experience at Factual helped focus on what she wanted from the founder. “I’m always looking for a reason. Many people have the skills, confidence and experience, but I can’t convince me that they really have a passion for this. It’s what you fake passion for. It’s a difficult part that can’t be done. “

Brian Lee, BAM Ventures

Brian Lee is the co-founder and managing director of BAM Ventures, an early consumer-centric fund. In an interview with dot.LA earlier this year, Lee said he became the first investor in Honey, which PayPal acquired for $ 4 billion, through investing in its founders and understanding their “atmosphere.”

“There are certain criteria we require of our founders. This is a unique kind of checklist that we go through to determine if these are the founders we want to help. [Honey’s founders] I knew exactly what they were building and how they got there. “

His eyes on the right atmosphere of the founder are gathered from experience. Lee is a serial entrepreneur and founder of LegalZoom.com, ShoeDazzle.com and The Honest Company.

Alex Rubalcava, Stage Venture Partner

Alex Rubalcava is a founding partner of Stage Venture Partners, a seed venture capital firm investing in new software technologies for the B2B market. Prior to joining the company, he was an analyst at Santa Monica-based Anthem Venture Partners and an investor in early-stage technology companies. His first job after graduating from Harvard University, and while at Anthem, the fund was part of Series A of companies such as MySpace, TrueCar, and Android.

He has served on the boards of several nonprofits in Los Angeles and organizations such as KIPP LA Schools and South Central Scholars.

“Warren Buffett says he’s a better investor because he’s an investor, and a better investor because he’s a businessman. He feels the same about VC and value investing. If you are good at value investment, you are also good at venture capital. On the contrary. ” Interview with Shai Dardashti of MOI Global..

Mark Suster, Up Front Ventures

Mark Suster, managing partner of Upfront Ventures, is arguably the most prominent VC in LA, on Twitter and his. blog, Not only about investment, but also about more personal topics such as weight loss. In a more mundane year, he presides over the Upfront Summit, the largest gathering of high-tech giants in Los Angeles. Prior to Upfront, he was the founder and chief executive officer of two software companies, Build Online and Koral, which were acquired by Salesforce. Upfront backed both companies and eventually he joined their team in 2007.

In part of his blog “Both Sides of the Table” Suster wrote about the importance of passion Not only for entrepreneurs and their businesses, but also for VCs who fund entrepreneurs.

“Reflecting the role I want to play as a VC, it’s clearly in the camp of passion. I want to start traveling only with people who want to work closely with the industry and over the next 57 years. I only want to work on projects that I believe can make truly amazing changes to the world. “

Lead art by Candice Navi.

