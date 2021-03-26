Dallas BaCoTech Patents Transaction-Based Workflow for Certified Accountants »Dallas Innovates





BaCoTech Founder Ford Baker [Photo: BaCo Tech]

Ford Squared Technologies, an IT company based in Farmers Branch, holds a US patent for BaCoTech, a service technology as middleware accounting software.

The patent, entitled “Accounting Platform Features,” covers BaCoTech’s ability to collect and manage all clients of a company’s accounting records in one place, regardless of existing accounting software. BaCoTech, which the company describes as a conversion tool, takes the industry’s reactive workflow and turns it into a proactive workflow to increase opportunities for advisory services.

According to the technology team, BaCo is the only transaction-centric workflow in the industry. Knowledge-based technology contains little or no coding, so certified accountants can teach the platform how to identify and account for tax-critical transactions.

Once automated, the platform can make real-time tax adjustments and users can view accrual financial statements tailored to accounting software and income tax-based reports.

Last year, we first introduced BaCoTech and its origin story.

In 2012, FordBaker, a certified accountant and founder of BaCoTech, spent the moment of Eureka. Weighing nearly 400 pounds and storing an air mattress in the office, he noticed that his personal life was out of balance.

And, according to Baker, burnout is just another part of the work of a certified accountant, especially during the 60-day busy season of accountants.

Baker decided to set the boundaries for what he did to make a living and began to improve both fitness and BaCos productivity. He was able to work on developing in-house technology to collect large amounts of client financial information, review financial statements of multiple entities and work on tax returns in real time.

It was this fusion of technology and finance that created the (currently patented) innovation.

BaCo Tech is designed to optimize your bottom line, eliminating wasteful and costly financial errors. At the same time, the CPA will be able to live overall. This technology replaces the current infrequency of data collection and creates real-time forecasting services. Balance-based reporting is no longer needed, only instantaneous raw data through transaction workflows is needed.

At the heart of BaCo Tech is ultimately to balance work and life with the CPA through a consistent workflow. What sets BaCo Tech apart is that we are not just a band-aid in the industry, but a cure.

Most CPA solutions are built on a workflow that focuses on the last 60 days of the submission deadline. This means that the company is always in “reactive mode” and puts last year’s numbers in last year’s form.

BaCo Tech provides a command center where you can coordinate client accounting records and updates. The Command Center creates alerts about important tax activities, fixed asset additions, and preemptive problem-solving opportunities.

We hope to be accepted by major accounting platforms and have a very productive tax season, Baker says. The company expects to complete most tax returns by February 2021.

Alex Edwards and Riley Farrell contributed to this report.

