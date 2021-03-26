NBN hunting for long-term solution for thunder-fried FttC equipment





A head of the National Broadband Network told the Senate on Friday that he was looking for a permanent solution to lightning strikes bringing fibers to curb (FttC) equipment.

“In the last few months, we’ve seen higher than expected failures on FTTC networks in certain regions through several major storm events,” said NBN CEO Stephen Rue.

“We immediately set up a group for investigation within the engineering team and also recovered the damaged device for analysis. This turned out to be a complex problem. Lightning ran down the wire. It’s not a simple case of blowing a fuse. ”

According to Rue, the problem occurred when lightning hit the ground, creating a voltage difference between neutral connections on the premises connected via FttC distribution points.

“Our supplier told us that the components in this scenario would fail in a secure way, but this would also mean a loss of broadband connectivity to the home,” he said.

“Some customers have reported device black marks, in some cases outside the device, tables, etc. Supplier has inspected multiple units with this mark and these black marks are a safety concern. I have confirmed that it does not show. ”

The NBN boss said he had increased the number of technicians available in different regions before the storm and increased his inventory to replace broken equipment.

“We are also actively trying out self-healing” Plug and Play “kits posted directly to affected customers in collaboration with retail service providers, and have to wait for technicians to restore service. No, “Rue said.

“Of course, these are temporary measures and we are still considering options to enhance our devices. For example, some customers to minimize the impact of lightning on networks in these regions. The equipment may be replaced. ”

The NBN faced a predicament from the Labor Senator on how the company would guarantee that the contract between the prime contractor and the subcontractor was in compliance. In particular, the question revolved around NBN’s response to a class action proceeding filed in August against one of its contractors, BSA.

Shine Lawyers claimed that BSA misclassified an employee who was supposed to be an employee as a subcontractor.

“Engineers believed they were subcontractors when they said they were employees in every way and had the right to minimum wages, overtime, sick leave, annual leave, and aging. “Vicky Anzouratos, leader of Shine’s class action, said in August.

“We believe that as a result of fake contracts, technicians have significantly less money in their pockets, especially during these difficult economic conditions where people are hurt, the need to call this type of work system. there is.”

In response to the question, NBNCOO’s Katrine Dyer said the company has a “very strict” governance model.

“We are very careful about our contracts, but that’s not what we monitor, we monitor our relationships with our contractors,” she said.

“We are very confident in the governance and auditing process we carry out with our delivery partners that we adhere to the nature of our contracts with our delivery partners.”

Mr Lou said NBN could instruct one of the contractors to submit a statutory declaration that the subcontractor had paid, but was unaware of the breach.

“Sure, it’s the delivery partner’s duty to comply with all laws, laws, employment laws, health and safety, etc., and contracts with them require them to do that,” says Lou. It was.

“It is the duty of the delivery partner to comply with the law.”

Dier also told Senator that the company plans to reduce the number of complex builds to about 25,000 and connect most of it to the network by the end of June.

“Of the remaining 25,000 odd numbers we left in the book, some of the holdups we had have clearly become very acclimatized during COVID in Victoria, especially many. Retired villages asked, we were very supportive and kind because we don’t come to the scene to build in those villages, but most of those restrictions are now being removed, “she said. Said.

Elsewhere in the hearing on Friday, NBN said it had considered the idea of ​​flat-rate access to the network. This removes the controversial CVC pricing, but I couldn’t come up with a model that would work for all retailers.

“In fact, the dialogue is with individual retailers. All retailers have different levels of use, customers on the network, and results. Therefore, choose one specific answer and proceed to” Here you are. ” I can not do it. “Lou said.

Rue added that 46% of HFC customers were able to order ultra-fast broadband plans from 500 to 1000 Mbps.

During a Senate quote, Communications Shadow Minister Michel Roland asked NBN to release its flat-price modeling.

“NBNCo executives never provided retail service providers with flat access price modeling,” she said.

“This approval shows that NBN Co’s latest pricing review is not a consultation, but a process designed to be obfuscated and essentially go nowhere.

NBN looking for local council and government to pay

At the beginning of March, NBN released a consultation paper on the A $ 300 million regional co-investment fund released as part of NBN’s September 2020 decision to overbuild FttN with full fiber.

The funds will be used to fund projects that NBN will benefit from, and state and local governments will pay at least half of the capital expenditure required to build the upgraded infrastructure. You will be asked.

“This fund primarily targets rural and remote towns and regions outside the metropolitan area, served by NBN’s fixed radio or satellite infrastructure, to improve the digital capabilities of these towns. The aim is to seek co-investment from the state or federal government, or to increase the number of facilities that have access to technology that supports local and faster speeds, “the company said.

“For example, fixed radio or satellite to fixed line, or satellite to fixed radio.”

The government must apply to NBN to use the fund. This requires details of the “expected socio-economic benefits” of the network upgrade. NBN then provides the applicant with a build quote and the amount of cost the company is willing to start.

“By applying the same commercial benefit requirements to each region’s analysis, NBN will develop fair competitive conditions and consistent benchmarks for measuring and comparing projects,” he said.

“This process includes the percentage of the total cost that NBN can contribute to the upgrade in each region and the percentage of the total cost that the fund applicant must bear to achieve the NBN threshold commercial benefits. It involves making a decision. ”

Responses to the consultation paper are scheduled by April 29, and NBN will submit a statement of interest between June and September and will be notified of the results from October to November. NBN said it plans to complete all work with the funds by the end of June 2024, including subsequent funding rounds.

Conversely, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said Thursday that NBN would cut wholesale prices for its business satellite services by 40%.

“This gives enterprises cheap access to dedicated capacity and wholesale speeds of up to 50 / 13Mbps, as well as unlimited data options that provide the core connectivity needed for critical business applications.” Said Fletcher.

The price is wrong

NBN is currently in price talks, and the Australian Consumer Behavior Network (ACCAN) has warned this week that if prices don’t go down, users will switch to 5G fixed-wire services instead.

“As NBN deployments are functionally complete and take-up rates continue to rise, we expect the cost per unit to provide NBN Co services to decrease. That is, NBN Co is a more powerful service. We will be able to provide additional data to retail service providers and thus consumers. ”

Low-income Australians should be able to get a 50Mbps connection for AU $ 30 per month to do the basics online, with symmetrical 50Mbps and 100Mbps for small businesses, plans increase by 23% to 28% He added that he was concerned about doing so. Price until May 2022.

ACCAN CEO Teresa Corbyn said, “We want to understand the rationale behind such a sharp rise in prices. Cheaper, which customers may not meet their needs. It’s possible to switch to a slower hierarchy. ”

“We talk to many small businesses explaining that they are frankly confused by the current NBN business products available on the market and why they benefit from what they consider to be just more expensive options. I did.

“This has led many small businesses to sign up for housing plans that do not meet their needs in terms of service reliability, upload speed, and support.”

Reflecting similar ideas, Australian broadband hopes that NBN’s proposals are inadequate and will return to capacity increases as distributed by NBN during the coronavirus pandemic in Australia. Said. We also want to completely abolish CVC.

“The telecommunications industry has been virtually eliminated for 12 months without having to worry about CVCs, except for network traffic during COVIDs,” said Phil Brit, Australia’s Broadband Managing Director.

“NBN has proven to fully support the needs of both the industry and consumers during the pandemic. We look forward to continued support. This is in the interests of all Australians. I believe it will be. ”

