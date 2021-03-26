Moto G50 tow 5G and land in mid-tier range





Motorola has just announced the Moto G100 and, as it recently boasted, brought Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series to the well-known phone series for its midrange specs and price. The Moto G100 definitely fits in the price range, but it may still be a bit too expensive for some Moto G fans. Fortunately, Motorola has other new phones to reveal, and the Moto G50 comes with pretty attractive specs.

Of course, it’s unfair to compare the Moto G100 with the Moto G50, but the fact that the latter comes with 5G in this price range cannot be overlooked. This is thanks to Qualcomm’s entry-level 5G-enabled chipset, the Snapdragon 480 5G, and MediaTek’s answer to the growing Dimensity 5G silicon. That said, 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage is probably not surprising at this price level.

The Moto G50 also comes with a 6.5-inch “MaxVision HD +” screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. You may not hear much until you hear about 90Hz. Sure, the combination of screen resolution, refresh rate, and processor may not be as impressive in mobile games, but it’s a nice bullet point. It has a large 5,000mAh battery to make up for those shortages.

It’s in the camera department where the phone specs can really start to disappoint, and only the 48MP sensor does all the work without even OIS or HDR. There are 5MP macro vision cameras and 2MP depth sensors, but they provide little compensation. The front camera is equipped with a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.

That said, the Moto G50 only costs € 249.99, about $ 295. Given the 5G and 90Hz screen capabilities, some may think of unexpected theft. The phone will first be launched in the European market, but Motorola has yet to say a word about global availability.

