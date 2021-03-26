Firefighter trailer reveals X-COM style firefighting gameplay





Rescue people, extinguish fires and save the day in this strategic firefighting game.

The game about fighting fires these days isn’t enough, and the chief of fire is trying to change that. The chief of firefighting, announced at the Future Game Show, aims to tackle firefighting through the genre of strategy. Check out the hottest trailers below!

Trailers begin by laying the groundwork for understanding how hot things can actually become a fire. First there is the temperature of the human body, then there is the temperature that is classified as “painful”. Over time, we’ll learn about the heat it takes to burn a piece of paper and how hot a house’s fire is – and that’s where you, the player, come in.

The gameplay revealed in the Fire Commander trailer looks like a strategic genre similar to X-COM. The video shows different firefighters, abilities, and two cars, an ambulance and a fire engine on the side. Judging from the video, players seem to set goals to complete during each mission. Between missions, players need to take care of the team. This includes sending members to training courses, developing a variety of skills, and checking mental health.

It’s certainly exciting to see the genre of strategy expand beyond pure combat. While X-COM and Wasteland 3 have refined the genre, players have come to know what to expect from strategy games. It will be interesting to see how each mission or level keeps things fresh. Perhaps this will be a learning experience for players if they can learn the actual lessons.

Fire Commander has no release date yet, but you can add it to your wishlist for all available platforms. By the way, Fire Commander is set to burn it on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Check out the Shacknews 2021 video game release date calendar for a complete list of games released this year. ..

