Seasonal Story: Olive Town Ships and Digital Sales Pioneers Over 700,000





Story of Seasons: Olive Town Pioneer has announced that total shipments and digital sales have exceeded 700,000 units worldwide.

Story of Seasons: Olive Town Pioneer was launched for Switch on February 25th in Japan and Asia, March 25th in North America, and March 26th (today) in Europe. Today’s numbers include initial shipments in all regions.

Here’s an overview of the game by Western publisher XSEED Games.

about

Inspired by the story of his grandfather’s pioneering era, the protagonist decided to pack his bag and leave the hustle and bustle of the big city for the Olive Town frontier.

When they arrive, they come across Victor, an old friend of the mayor and grandfather. He takes them to an old farm. Old farms have been reclaimed naturally for many years. Bringing his grandfather’s dream back to life, the protagonist decides to follow in his footsteps and rolls up his sleeves to get to work.

Olive Town, just off the farm, is a port town built on the tip of the peninsula. It may be a quiet little town, but it has a lot of unique characters.And while the townspeople are doing well enough in this picturesque seaside location, a little more tourism doesn’t hurt anyone.

The long-awaited new entry for the original farm / life simulation franchise, known in Japan as “Hojo Monogatari,” debuts on Nintendo Switch, giving players more freedom to shape their untouched wilderness and customize their farms. I will. tile. A new cast of marriage candidates, a town that grows and thrives with the farm, and a request system emphasize new features while retaining the core elements of the Story of Seasons series. Exploring farmland and finding earth sprites can lead to mysterious and fantastic lands, such as seasonal gardens, empty islands, and volcanic interiors. Capture memorable moments with your camera and share them online with others as a loading screen or use the tourism system to send farmers as tourists to other players’ towns.

Main functions

Plow your farm, plow your town Tame the wilderness of the peninsula, and build your farm from scratch! Collect and process materials, meet requests, improve Olive Town’s infrastructure, upgrade tools, and outsource new outfits and accessories. Simple mechanics, deep gameplay Greenhorn farmers can rest assured by returning to seedling mode and normal mode. Experienced players ready to build their own bustling farm will find familiar features and equipment with a new twist on classic gameplay elements. Clean up farmland with endless possibilities, repair old facilities, and place new ones where you think they are appropriate. Level up your farming skills and create a variety of decorations and facilities, from livestock fences and automatic feeders to crop sprinklers! Something is always happening in Olive Town! Join the local festivals as the town flourishes with over 200 unique events! As you get to know your neighbors better, you may find love with someone special among them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos